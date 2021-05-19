BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial baseball team’s rebuilding project is right on schedule.
They just aren’t where they want to be quite yet.
The Purple Knights fell to Madison East 5-3 Wednesday at the Stateline Family YMCA Youth Sports Complex.
The Purgolders scored three runs in the top of the seventh to break a 2-2 tie and send the Knights home with an 0-7 record.
“Every single day is an improvement,” Beloit coach Justin Johnson said. “Tonight was a similar story to what happened in Monday’s game. We played five solid innings of baseball. We need to find a way to play seven.”
Johnson said working with a team that lacks experience, particularly on the varsity level has its own rewards.
“We had a pickoff play that we worked on at practice yesterday, and it worked the first time we tried it,” Johnson said. “We turned a nice double play as well. They see that the work in practice can pay off during games. And we had some chances offensively, it just didn’t work out the way we wanted it to.”
The Purgolders broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth inning with two unearned runs against Beloit starting pitcher Ryan Mechanic. Errors in both the outfield and infield led directly to East tallies.
It didn’t take long for the Knights to respond, as they bounced back with a pair of runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning.
Shaq Roman was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. Jose Bayo doubled him home, while Bayo came home with the tying run on a single by Dustin Foss.
The Purgolders’ winning rally included a few bloop singles, an error and a passed ball, making Mechanic the tough-luck loser.
“I was really happy with the way I threw the ball,” Mechanic said. “My fastball was really working for me. I was able to throw strikes with it early in the count and get ahead of hitters.”
Johnson said he was pleased with Mechanic’s outing.
“Going into the season, we didn’t really have one guy that we could count on to say ‘OK, this is your day, go give us seven innings,’” Johnson said. “But Mechanic did that for us. And Tre Carroll threw five solid innings for us Monday and looked really good also. We’ve just had that one bad inning that we can’t seem to get out of.”
The Knights did their best to put a scare into East in the seventh. Trailing 5-2, DeCarlos Nora singled with one out and came home on a triple by Carroll to make it 5-3. But a grounder to third ended the Knights’ comeback bid.
Beloit stays at the complex to take on Janesville Craig Friday at 5 p.m.
It will be the first meeting of the season between the longtime Big Eight Conference rivals.
• Wednesday’s linescore:
Madison East 000 020 3—5
Beloit 000 020 1—3
Leading hitters: Beloit: Nora 3x3, run; Bayona 1x3, run; Raisbeck 1x3, 2B.