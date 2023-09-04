BDN_221208_Myhres

Myhres 

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill.—Practically every time senior quarterback Kaden Myhres’ ran the ball, amazing things happened for the SoBos.

Myhres ran eight times for 294 yards, an average of 36.8 yards per carry, for six touchdowns as South Beloit moved to 2-0 with a 62-28 win over the hosting Peoria Heights Patriots.

  

