ROCKTON — Hononegah had way too much firepower for Rockford Jefferson in Friday’s NIC-10 football opener as the Indians won with ease, 55-8, at Kelsey Field.

Senior quarterback Cole Warren was 8-of-10 for 153 yards and two touchdowns. The Indians cruised to a 42-8 halftime lead and played primarily reserves in the second half.

  

