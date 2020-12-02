The IHSA Board of Directors held a virtual update session Tuesday morning where members discussed the timeline of winter sports, among other topics.
The Board agreed that due to Governor Pritzker’s current mitigations, there should be no expectation of startling low risk winter sports prior to January.
The Board and IHSA staff will continue to monitor the Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigation that is currently in effect. When there is a timeline for Illinois to emerge from these restrictions, the Board is prepared to restart lower risk winter sports quickly.
In addition, the Board hopes to reestablish contact days in January for any winter sports that can’t begin, as well as spring and summer sports. The determining factor will be the mitigations from the Governor and the Illinois Department of Public Health at that time.
The Board indicated further guidance on contact days limits will be established at a future meeting.
The Board reiterated its commitment to create as much opportunity as possible for all sports that remain to be played this school year. It hopes schools will be adaptable to whatever modifications arise in the New Year.
The next meeting of the Board will be on Dec. 14. It will discuss sports/activities state series, possible adjustments to IHSA By-law 3.022 and 4.022 for semester academic eligibility and the latest information regarding Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigation limits.