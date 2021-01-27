SOUTH BELOIT— Tuesday night in South Beloit, an end will become a beginning.
The South Beloit basketball teams had planned their annual red-white scrimmage for Tuesday, with the thought being that this would be the only way to honor their seniors.
The scrimmage is still on. The good news? That will be the first of many events scheduled over the next six weeks or so.
As soon as the IHSA gave the go-ahead for schools in Phase 4 regions (like all local schools) to begin playing, South Beloit boys basketball coach Matt Stucky contacted his players.
Tryouts, he told them, are to begin Thursday.
“They were obviously really excited,” Stucky said. “We’ve getting together in some form since late October, but to know we can actually have real practices, followed by games, that’s a great thing, especially for our seniors. We’ve got seven of them this year, and it’s great they can go out with a real season.”
Like most other things in the time of COVID, the season will be significantly modified. There will be no playoffs. Capacity in each gym, including players, coaches, referees and essential personnel, will be 50.
Stucky said the SoBos’ schedule is still uncertain.
“They cleared everyone in phase four to start,” Stucky said. “But some of the teams in our conference aren’t there yet. So I’m not sure if those schools are going to defy the orders and play anyway, or we’d have to find other opponents. But we are supposed to begin games on Feb. 8, and play probably two or three games a week. I’m trying to get them to hold some sort of conference tournament at the end of the season, just to give the kids a good goal to shoot for and a real conclusion to the season.”
Stucky said the season will come with certain unprecedented challenges.
“I think the biggest thing to overcome is going to be conditioning,” Stucky said. “We always had trouble with kids coming straight over from football, because it’s a different kind of conditioning. Well, now they haven’t done anything in almost a year, so it’s going to take a while to get them into shape.
“And the other factor is playing with masks. Of course, we’ve been doing all of our workouts with them on, but that’s different than going game-speed. It’s tougher to breathe sometimes, especially going up and down the court, and we’ve got a couple kids with asthma, so we’ll have some things to work through.”
The coach’s confidence in his players to be ready to go is high.
“We’ve said from the beginning that things could change quickly, and to be ready,” Stucky said. “I told them that the worst thing is if we can’t have a season. And the second-worst thing is that we have a season and we aren’t prepared. So I think they will be ready to go.”
Hononegah’s plans are much the same: Tryouts for both teams will begin Wednesday, with NIC-10-only action slated to begin the week of Feb. 8.
Teams must have seven practices in, on separate days, before they can start playing games. The basketball season will run through March 13.
The IHSA ruled football teams can start their practices on March 3 and games on March 19 with the season ending on April 24. There will be no postseason play.
Spring sports, including softball, baseball, girls soccer, boys volleyball and track and field, will start on April 5.