The IHSA made a rather stunning declaration on Wednesday, just a day after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that basketball was raised from a medium-risk to a high-risk sport.
That seemed to be a death sentence for hoops, with the rest of the winter sports facing serious question marks as well.
Wednesday, the IHSA said they were set to defy the order given by Pritzker and to start the basketball season on time.
“After diligent discussion, the Board has made the decision today to follow the recommendation of the IHSA SMAC as it relates to basketball,” IHSA spokesperson Matt Troha wrote in an email to athletic directors. “The Board remains considerate of rising COVID-19 cases in Illinois and understand the importance of adhering to safety guidelines for the good of all citizens. However, the Board has not been presented any causal evidence that rising COVID-19 cases make basketball more dangerous to play by the IDPH or any other health organization nationally or internationally.”
The email also stated that the IHSA will allow local school officials to make decisions related to participation, much like the WIAA has done in Wisconsin.
The IHSA also announced that wrestling will be moved to a summer sport.
New Hononegah girls basketball coach Jason Brunke said he’s not certain of what the future holds.
“24 hours ago, I was back in depression mode,” Brunke said. “I was totally blindsided by what happened today. (Boys) Coach Miller and I were watching the athletic director’s meeting, and right afterwards we wanted to know how quickly we could get the ball rolling. Our athletic director (Steve Cofoid) has a NIC-10 meeting tomorrow, and tomorrow is also when the IHSA is supposed to come out with additional guidelines, so we’ll know more then.”
If the NIC-10 schools agree to play, it would then be up to each local school board to make the decision on whether their school will indeed tip off in November.
“I really can’t speculate on what will happen with our school,” Brunke said. “I’m sure there would be a special board meeting to determine what we do. I’m trying to stay even-keeled, but it’s been a roller coaster these last few days.”
The IHSA announced that boys swimming, cheerleading, dance, boys and girls bowling will run from Nov. 16 to Feb. 13.
South Beloit boys basketball coach Matt Stucky had been taking advantage of the contact days the IHSA afforded coaches during the fall season.
“We’ve been working a couple of times per week, just really working on skill development mostly,” Stucky said. “It’s not anywhere near what a real practice would look like. Having to wear masks on the court does make things a little more difficult.”
Stucky said he’s in the middle of the road when it comes to the decision made by the IHSA.
“I’ve gone back and forth on this thing a lot,” Stucky said. “I think we all have the same goal, and that’s to be safe and play. But I don’t know if anyone knows what that looks like. You’re going to have a backlash, whatever decision you do make. The closer we’ve gotten to the season, the more I’ve felt like the schools won’t want to deal with the liability issues.”
Stucky said his heart goes out to his players who continue to deal with the uncertainty they’ve been facing since March.
“I obviously want there to be a season,” Stucky said. “I want to coach, and of course I want especially the seniors to be able to have one final year. That’s the heartbreaking part if we do have to cancel. They’ve worked really hard to get to this point, and it seems unfair to take it away from them. But right now, I don’t know what fair is.”