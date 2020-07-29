Fall sports in Illinois will certainly have a different look in 2020.
But as of know at least, there will be fall sports, the IHSA announced Tuesday afternoon.
The organization announced that football is moving to the spring along with girls volleyball and boys soccer.
The new plan features four shorter seasons, but the opportunity for all sports to play is in the cards.
“I think it’s a good plan,” South Beloit athletic director Sam Cady said. “I knew they were probably going to move some sports around, and the sports they are going with are the easiest to safely distance people.”
It presents an interesting fall for the SoBos, who don’t carry any of the sports being offered.
“I honestly think it’s going to work out OK for our kids,” Cady said. “This gives them a few months to acclimate to the new conditions in the school, and we can use that time to work on strength and conditioning so that the kids used to playing fall sports are still being active and engaged. It’ll be a little difficult, but I’m confident the kids will adapt.”
Instead of the traditional three-season setup, sports in the time of COVID will have vastly different look with the four seasons.
Fall will run from Aug. 10 to Oct. 24. Winter is Nov. 16 to Feb. 13, spring will be Feb. 15 to May 1 and the new summer season will run from May 3 to June 26.
Fall sports include boys and girls golf, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country and girls swimming and diving.
Winter sports are basketball, wrestling, boys swimming, cheerleading, dance, bowling and girls gymnastics.
Football, boys soccer, girls volleyball, badminton, gymnastics and water polo will be in the spring.
Baseball, softball, track and field, girls soccer, boys volleyball, lacrosse and boys tennis will run in the summer.
Cady is South Beloit’s football coach along with serving as the athletic director, and he said the sport will face its share of challenges.
“The good thing is there is going to be a ton of prep time, especially since we are transitioning to eight-man,” Cady said. “We haven’t been doing contact drills, but in our camps we can line up so they get a feel for it. On the other hand, starting on February 15 is going to be a challenge with the condition of the field.”