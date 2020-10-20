The IHSA announced Monday that it will allow high school athletes to simultaneously play with their clubs/travel teams during the 2020-21 academic year.
Athletes participating in the IHSA’s spring sports—boys soccer, football and girls volleyball—will be able to play for both their school teams and their nonschool teams for the duration of the season, which runs from Feb. 15 to May 1.
Athletes in the IHSA’s summer sports—baseball, softball, track and field, girls soccer, boys volleyball, lacrosse and boys tennis—will be able to play for both their school teams and their nonschool teams beginning June 4. The IHSA’s summer season is scheduled to run from April 19 to June 26.
Details regarding the upcoming winter sports season should also be available in the near future. The IHSA announced a special board meeting will be held Oct. 28, with the intended purpose of deciding the fate of the winter sports, which are set to begin Nov. 16.