ROSCOE—All of the worries Hononegah’s softball team had about facing Huntley ace Briana Bower turned out to be well-founded.
The senior, headed to Division 1 Mississippi, didn’t allow a hit as the Red Raiders ended Hononegah’s season by a 12-1 margin in an IHSA Class 4A regional final at Swanson Stadium on Friday.
The game only went five innings due to the mercy rule. Huntley scored once in the first inning, twice in the second, five in the third once in the fourth and three more in the fifth. The Red Raiders belted 11 hits, including a three-run home run by Bower. Hononegah also had an uncharacteristic six errors.
Bower walked two and struck out nine.
Hononegah ended the season with a 21-6 record.
• BRODHEAD SWEEPS EDGERTON: The Brodhead Cardinals had no trouble with Edgerton Friday, sweeping the Crimson Tide 17-0 and 15-5. Sophomore Abbie Dix had the best game of her career, going 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs including a grand slam and seven runs batted in in the 17-0 victory.
Taetum Hoesly went 4-for-4 while Bailey Matthys added a pair of hits. McKenna Young went all five innings, didn’t allow a hit or a walk and struck out eight.
The 15-5 game went the full seven innings, with Sophia Leitzen and Young combining for 11 strikeouts and just one earned run in the circle. Nataley Bump, Matthys, Young, Madisyn Kail and Leitzen all had two hits.
• VERONA 9, BELOIT MEMORIAL 6: The Purple Knights scored three times in the seventh inning but couldn’t complete the comeback against host Verona Friday afternoon.
Jaelyn Ryan and Vanessa Gutierrez each went 3-for-4 with Brynn Swanson, Natalie Bittner and Maison Hosey each had two hits.