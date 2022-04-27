BELVIDERE—Hononegah’s baseball team put up eight runs in the second inning on its way to a 12-2 rout of host Belvidere in six innings Wednesday.
With the victory, Hononegah improved to 11-1 overall and 7-0 in the NIC-10.
The Indians’ No. 3 hitter, junior Maddux Hibbard, had a big game, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Bryce Goodwine added a triple and scored twice and Landen Seymour doubled and knocked in two runs.
Seymour picked up the win, pitching the first four innings and allowing three hits and two runs (one earned) while walking two and striking out six. Austin Dresser finished up with two scoreless innings, walking one and striking out four.
• SOFTBALL: HONONEGAH 16, ROCKFORD GUILFORD 0 (3 inn.): The visiting Indians bounced back from a loss to Belvidere on Tuesday by hammering the host Vikings in just three innings.
Hononegah had seven runs in the first and nine more in the second innings, collecting 14 hits. Briella Sendele was a perfect 3-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Danielle Franz was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Sierra Armstrong was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, two runs scored and an RBI. Amanda Williams was also 2-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs and Lexi Bach was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Zoey Calhoun and Samantha Nosbisch combined on a 1-hitter with six strikeouts.
• JEFFERSON 15, BIG FOOT 3: The host Chiefs answered the Eagles’ four-run first inning by scoring three of their own in the bottom of the inning in Walworth, but they were blanked from then on.
Big Foot was outhit 18-2 and committed five errors. Riley Summers had the lone RBI for the Chiefs.
Big Foot pitcher Holly Kynell (L) allowed 13 hits and 12 runs (10 earned) in four innings. Hailey Bauman tossed the last two innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits.
• SOUTH BELOIT 26, HARVEST CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 2: Trinity Mesch had three hits and drove in seven runs to pace the SoBos’ easy victory. Jayd Faust also had three hits and four RBIs and Miah Higgins had two hits.
Whitney Schnack picked up the victory in the pitcher’s circle, striking out eight.
• Linescores:
Hononegah 16, Rockford Guilford 0
Hononegah.970—16 14 1
R. Guilford..000— 0 1 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): H, Calhoun (W) 1.2-1-0-0-0-3; Nosbisch 1.1-0-0-0-0-3. RG, Kolkey (L) 3.0-14-16-14-6-0.
Leading hitters: H, Bennett 1x2, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Williams 2x2, 1 run, 2 RBI; Franz 2x3, 1 run, 3 RBI; Sendele 3x3, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Armstrong 2x2, 2 runs, 1 RBI: L. Bach 2x3, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Kinney 1x1, 2 runs, 1 RBI. 2B: Armstrong 2, Williams, Kinney. RG, Kolkey 1x1. HR: Franz.
• TRACK AND FIELD: Beloit Memorial’s boys and girls track teams hosted a dual meet with Verona on Tuesday. Team scores are not kept for Big Eight Conference dual meets.
The Purple Knights boys had seven first-place finishes, including two relays. The 4x200 relay team (DJ Nora, Amarii Green, Saul Ramos and Eamonn Rouvgie) won in 36.00 seconds and the 4x100 team (Green, Cavari Kramer, Jayden Harriel and Nora) won in 47.67.
Nora also won the 100 meters (11.6 seconds) while Danny Armelin won the 300 hurdles (46.97), Evan James won the 800 (2:08.6), Harriel won teh 200 (23.79) and Eli Miller won the pole vault (7-0).
For the girls, Beloit’s lone first place was by Kylie White in the 800 (36.00).