WALWORTH, Wis. — The Clinton Cougars were strolling merrily along Tuesday night, leading Rock Valley Conference rival Big Foot 21-17 midway through the first half.
Then, Hudson Torrez happened.
WALWORTH, Wis. — The Clinton Cougars were strolling merrily along Tuesday night, leading Rock Valley Conference rival Big Foot 21-17 midway through the first half.
Then, Hudson Torrez happened.
The Big Foot junior point guard, aided by a slew of Clinton turnovers, flipped the game upside down. By the time the buzzer sounded signaling intermission, Torrez had 23 points and the Chiefs held a commanding 39-27 lead.
Big Foot held the advantage throughout the second half and finished with a 69-54 victory. Torrez finished the contest with a career-best 40 points, breaking the Big Foot school record in the process.
Big Foot coach Hunter Price said Torrez deserved much of the credit for the victory.
“I didn’t think we played all that well as a team,” Price said. “Luckily Hudson really stepped up and was a leader tonight again for us. That’s what great players have to do. They have to get your team through some bad moments, and that’s what he did for us tonight.”
Torrez broke the record of 38 set last year by Gus Foster in a game against Beloit Turner.
“It feels great to break it, especially when it was Gus’ record,” Torrez said with a grin. “I was Facetiming him in the locker room just a minute ago. But this was just a good win for the team. We came together after that run and played well.”
Clinton coach Scott Gestrich said the Big Foot first half run spelled doom for the Cougars.
“We had that really tough stretch late in the first half where we got in a little foul trouble and they sped us up,” Gestrich said. “Sometimes you can’t overcome even one little bad stretch and that’s what happened to us tonight.”
Torrez obviously was the key to the victory.
“Torrez was really tough,” Gestrich said. “We tried a variety of things to try and slow him down and he just sliced through us. And he can shoot, too.”
The Chiefs will begin the second half of the conference schedule by taking on Evansville, while Clinton will travel to Jefferson in search of their third conference win.
Price believes his team is poised to make a second half run.
“I think we have a chance to continue to improve,” Price said. “We need to get Eli Gerdes back and healthy and hopefully that happens in the next week or so.”
BIG FOOT 69, CLINTON 54
Clinton 27 27--54
Big Foot 39 30--69
Clinton-- Krummel 1 0-0 3, Pey Bingham 7 1-2 17, Weisensel 3 1-4 7, Conway 0 1-2 1, Flickinger 2 2-4 6, Peir Bingham 4 2-4 12, Aceves 2 2-2 6. Totals: 19 9-18 54.
BIG FOOT: Torres 14 8-9 40, Raul 1 0-0 2, Peterson 1 0-0 3, Penniman 1 1-2 4, Nordmeyer 7 1-4 17. Lavariega 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 10-15 69.
3-pointers: Big Foot 9 (Torres 4, Peterson, Penniman, Nordmeyer 2). Clinton 5 (Peir Bingham 2, Pey Bingham 2, Krummel)
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.