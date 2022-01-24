BELOIT—Beloit College’s Buccaneers have flashed signs of offensive firepower recently, but Monday night was the best they’ve done at sustaining it.
With sophomore Azeez Ganiyu netting a career-high 22 points and Brian Rusch and Mylan Walters both tallying 14, Beloit roared past visiting Monmouth College 78-60 at Flood Arena.
The victory snapped a four-game losing streak in the all-time series, which the Fighting Scots still lead by a slim 17-16 margin.
Monday, the Bucs shot 57.1 percent from the field (28-49) while holding Monmouth to 33.6 (21-59). Ganiyu led the way as he converted 7-of-9 shots from the floor and added 8-of-10 from the free-throw line.
Beloit was particularly good from long distance, hitting 50 percent from behind the 3-point line (8-16). They were also solid at the free-throw line, converting 14-of-18. Monmouth was 15-of-22.
With Ganiyu scoring 10 points in the first half, the Bucs grabbed a 39-26 lead. They took their largest lead of the game, 23, near the end of the game before head coach Josh Hinz emptied his bench. Beloit outscored Monmouth 39-34 in the second half.
Beloit also outrebounded the Fighting Scots 37-27. Andrew Walters led the Bucs with a dozen boards to go with his 12 points for a double-double. He also had four steals and tied Mylan Walters with four assists.
The Bucs improved to 4-14 overall and 2-7 in the Midwest Conference while Monmouth slipped to 2-11 and 1-4.
The Bucs are back in action Wednesday when they host Lawrence at 5:30 p.m.
• BOXSCORE: Beloit College 78, Monmouth 68.
Monmouth………...26 34—60
Beloit College…….39 39—78
MONMOUTH (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Oradeigwu 6-13 5-6 18, Metcalf 5-10 0-0 10, Brasfield 3-13 0-2 6, Greenman 3-9 0-0 6, Njoku 0-5 0-0 0, Ewald 0-1 6-6 6, Greenman 2-2 0-0 5, Wheeler 1-2 3-4 5, Ellison 1-1 0-0 3, Adolphson 0-0 1-2 1, Flynn 0-1 0-0 0, Sidhu 0-1 0-0 0, Hosack 0-1 0-2 0. Totals: 21-59 15-22 60.
BELOIT (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Ganiyu 7-9 8-10 22, M. Walters 5-11 2-2 14, Rusch 5-7 0-0 14, A. Walters 4-5 3-4 12, Myles 2-7 0-0 4, Davis 3-5 1-2 7, Anderson 1-1 0-0 3, Scuefield 1-2 0-0 2, Reese 0-1 0-0 0, Olsen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 28-49 14-18 78.
3-pt. Goals: MC 3-17 (Oradiegwu 1-3, Brasfield 0-3, Greenman 0-3, Njoku 0-5, Greenman 1-1, Ellison 1-1, Hosack 0-1; BC 8-16 (M. Walters 2-5, Rusch 4-5, A. Walters 1-1, Myles 0-2, Davis 0-1, Anderson 1-1, Reese 0-1. Fouled out: none. Total fouls: MC 20, BC 22. Rebounds: MC 27, BC 37 (A. Walters 12).
• WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: MONMOUTH 66, BELOIT COLLEGE 56: The Buccaneers received an outstanding performance from T’Aira Boyance and led visiting Monmouth 32-25 at halftime, but the Scots rallied to knock off the Bucs.
Buoyancy was 11-of-14 from the floor and scored 23 points. She also pulled down seven rebounds, just one fewer than team leader Cora Linos. Elizabeth Kalk was the only other Buc in double figures with 17 points, hitting 9-of-10 free throws.
The Bucs (4-11, 0-7 MWC) shot 40 percent for the game to Monmouth’s 32.8, but were 0-for-5 on treys while the Scots converted 10-of-30.
Jose Morgan led Monmouth (8-3, 5-0 MWC) with 19 points. Jordan Kintigh added 12 points and a whopping 20 rebounds.