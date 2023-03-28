BELOIT—Autumn Meris’ mom might have to look into finding new parking when she attends her daughter’s games in the future.
Because when the Beloit Turner sophomore is up at the plate, their family car simply isn’t safe.
Meris’ three-run homer in the sixth inning that helped secure an 11-4 win over East Troy sailed over the fence and clanged right off of the hood of the senior Meris’ vehicle.
“I didn’t realize I had hit it at first,” Meris said with a laugh. “That’s crazy. She usually parks out there, but she’s never asked me to hit. She told me that she didn’t care at all.”
Well if it had to be anyone, why not her daughter. And it was a bomb of a hit to boot.
“I knew the pitcher was going to come outside to me,” Meris said. “She threw me two balls and I just took a deep breath. I knew what I could do.”
The home run made it 11-3 in favor of Turner (3-0), which pelted East Troy (0-2) starting pitcher Lucy Schreiber with hits of all kinds throughout the day.
“It was so nice to see the bats come alive,” head coach Brian Maxwell said. “We belted two home runs which is exciting, it was both of those kids’ first ones. We were just hitting up and down the order today.”
The other homer came off the bat of sophomore Kamryn Clark and, while the ball avoided any unsuspecting vehicles, it was a solid shot that made it 7-3 in the fifth.
“Kam has been very clutch starting off for us this season,” Meris said. “It’s really nice to have someone you can depend on like that. And she’s just such a joy in general.”
The bats on both sides got hot early as East Troy made it 1-0 early before an RBI double from Maddy Hoenig, an RBI single from Meris and an error gave Turner a 3-1 advantage.
A sacrifice fly and a single from Schreiber tied it up, but starting pitcher Ryleigh Rose settled down and locked in for the rest of the night.
“Ryleigh is always in the zone,” Meris said. “We never have to worry about her getting in her head. And she knows that we’re behind her and picking her up through all of that.”
Rose finished the day tossing 6.2 innings while allowing seven hits and four runs (two earned) while striking out five.
Hoenig smacked a double, and Taylor Viens followed that up with a double of her own to provide what proved to be the go-ahead run in the third.
Clark’s single to left field made it 5-3, and another RBI single from Hoenig made it 6-3 in the fourth.
Hoening went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate while scoring three runs and having two RBIs.
“She was nailing the ball,” Maxwell said. “Being a freshman, she was trying a little too hard in the first couple of games. But she’s smart, and she knows how to hit. And boy, did she find her rhythm.”
Meris was 2-of-4 with four RBIs while Clark went 2-of-3.
Maxwell said those hot bats will need to stay smoldering as the Trojans prepare for a battle with Rock Valley Conference powerhouse Brodhead.
“We know that the Cardinals have dynamic pitching,” Maxwell said. “So, I hope to see a little bit of these bats on Thursday. McKenna Young is such a great pitcher, it’d be great to get half of these.”
• LINESCORE
TURNER 11, EAST TROY 4
East Troy.120 000 1 — 4 8 3
Turner…..302 123 x — 11 11 3
Leading hitters: ET, Atkinson 2x4, 1 run. BT, Hoenig 4x4, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Viens 1x3, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Meris 2x4, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Clark 2x3, 1 run, 2 RBI. 2B: Atkinson, Hoenig 2, Viens, Meris, Rose. HR: Clark, Meris.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): ET, Schrieder (L, 6.0-11-11-9-3-3). BT, Rose (W, 6.2-7-4-2-3-5); Champeny (0.1-1-0-0-0-1).