BELOIT—The Patriot Horseshoe Tournament will be hosted by the Beloit Horseshoe Club. The tournament, sanctioned by the Wisconsin Horseshoe Pitchers Association, will be held at the BHC’s courts located at 640 W. Ravine Dr., Beloit (behind The Log Cabin Saloon).
Participants must be sanctioned. There is a $20 entry fee with a maximum of 48 entrants. The deadline to enter is Saturday. Registration is available by going to the whpahorseshoes.com website and looking for the tournament link.
This is a fun tournament. There will be basket raffles, a 50-50 raffle and every participant will receive a prize. Sanctioned men, women and juniors are all eligible. The number of entries will determine the number of divisions.
Dan Newkirk of the BHC is tournament director.