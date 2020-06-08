CHARLOTTE, N.C. —The Charlotte Hornets won’t be among the 22 teams headed to Orlando when the NBA season returns—and that has coach James Borrego concerned about his young, developing team falling behind the rest of the league.
(asterisk)It is a disadvantage? Yeah, it could be a major disadvantage,” Borrego said.
The Hornets, who are owned by Michael Jordan, are one of eight teams awaiting guidance from the league on what they’ll be allowed to do on their own while other teams resume play at the Disney sports complex on July 31. The layoff means Hornets players could go more than eight months between playing in meaningful games after the league shut down in March following the coronavirus outbreak.
That’s troublesome for Borrego, who felt like his team was playing its best basketball at the end of last season and was eager to reconvene in Orlando and continue that development.
Charlotte finished the season 23-42 and in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, but made steady progress throughout the season and was competing with some of the better teams in the league despite a young roster that includes two rookie starters.
“As an organization, we would like a similar time frame as to what they’re getting in Orlando,” Borrego said. “The amount of time these teams are spending (together) as a unit, we believe that we should have the same. I believe that would level the playing field a little bit more.”
Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak agreed with his coach.
PRO FOOTBALL
NEW ORLEANS —New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees has apologized for comments he made in an interview regarding his opposition to Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling during the national anthem. Now his wife has apologized as well, saying “we are the problem.”
Brittany Brees shared those words in an Instagram post Saturday along with a Bible verse and two quotes from Martin Luther King, Jr., including one that said “In the end we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”
“To say ‘I don’t agree with disrespecting the flag,’ I now understand was also saying I don’t understand what the problem really is, I don’t understand what you’re fighting for, and I’m not willing to hear you because of our preconceived notions of what that flag means to us,” Brittany Brees wrote in a lengthy post shared on the couple’s foundation page.