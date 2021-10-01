BELOIT — Simply put, it was Brent Hoppe's night.
The Beloit Turner junior was unstoppable on defense, finishing with seven sacks, and scored the go-ahead touchdown to boot in Turner's 12-6 victory over Horicon-Hustisford Friday night.
Hoppe was a one-man wrecking crew, continuously putting a halt to any Husticon uprising. He came into the game ranked in the top 10 in the state in sacks, and ended it almost certainly at the top of the list.
"The key for him is his first step," Turner defensive coordinator Grant McLain said. "It's the quickest I've ever seen in high school. Even if they try to chip him with an H-Back, he's quick enough to get past and make in an impact."
Hoppe was responsible in large measure for the Turner win. With 5:44 left in the fourth quarter and the game tied 6-6, Hoppe sacked the Horicon QB and forced a fumble. The Trojans recovered on the Horicon 30.
A few plays later, Hoppe plunged in from four yards out to give the Trojans the lead they wouldn't relinquish.
The Trojans relied on Hoppe and the defense to get one more stop, which they happily complied with to secure the win.
Once Hoppe realized early in the game that he could get to the quarterback, it was no holds barred.
"I'm just trying to make any plays that I can and encouraging my teammates to do the same," Hoppe said. "I know what I can do, and I know what they can do. If we are all playing at our best, we can be one of the best defenses around."
The Trojans were consistently able to put the Husticons into second and third-and-long situations, which put them at a serious disadvantage with Hoppe spinning, bull-rushing and generally marauding along the front line.
"Those situations help a lot," Hoppe said. "As an edge rusher, I feel like my moves are really hard for tackles in this conference to block. If I can't get around them, I feel confident my teammates can. I moved a lot along the line tonight, and I like that because it's a different look that they might not have scouted."
The Husticons only significant play was a halfback option that went for a 55-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to tie the game at 6-6. Other than that, it was all Turner, all the time on defense.
Success on the offensive front was much more elusive for the Trojans, who were consistently losing the battle at the point of attack to a winless Hustiford team.
"Right now we aren't where we need to be as a team in terms of strength," Turner coach Derek Diehl said. "And the reason for that is that we followed all of Rock County's health and safety guidelines and kept our kids out of the weight room when most programs didn't do the same thing.
"We don't have bad football players on our offensive line. It's just that right now they are working from a deficit when it comes to strength, and that's something we are continually working on."
The Trojans (3-4) will host Columbus Friday night in their final home game of the season.