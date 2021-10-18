BELOIT—Michael Hopkins had an encounter with a Darlington resident who he wouldn’t forget soon after he was hired by the school district.
“Darlington is more of a football town,” the man said. “If you coach basketball and you get to .500, that will be like winning a championship around here.”
Hopkins, a Beloit Catholic High School and later Beloit College graduate, filed that statement away and never forgot it.
Not when he was hired to be an assistant coach, which he did for three years. And not when he was hired as the head man after his apprenticeship was complete.
Three years into his tenure, Hopkins got his first conference title. Three years after that, in 1990, he coached Darlington to its first ever WIAA state basketball title.
Hopkins would go on to a terrific career that included 456 combined wins between the Darlington boys and girls hoops teams.
For his efforts, Hopkins was recently inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
“The first thing is that I’m really honored to be inducted,” Hopkins said. “I’ve coached against a lot of the guys that are already in there, and some that will be. I’ve coached alongside some great coaches at Darlington that are in their Halls of Fame. It just gives me a lot of pride that my name will be up there with all those others.”
Hopkins was a baseball and basketball standout for Beloit Catholic. He earned all-conference honors for the Crusaders as he helped the 1973 squad reach the WISAA state tournament. In his senior season, he not only was all-conference again, he set school records for rebounds in a season (330) and game (23).
“We didn’t have a ton of depth on those teams,” Hopkins said. “So I would basically never come out of a game unless I had foul trouble, which fortunately wasn’t a lot. I was one of the taller guys on the team, too. In my junior year, I played center, and my senior year I was the power forward. And there weren’t a lot of plays that were drawn up for me, so the best way for me to score was on putbacks.”
After trying to play both baseball and basketball at Carroll College, an experience he found overwhelming, he transferred to Beloit College, where he played for legendary coach Bill Knapton.
Although he didn’t score a ton of points (averaging 4.5 points per game), he was a key cog on Beloit’s Midwest Conference title winning team in his senior year of 1976-77. Hopkins learned a lot of lessons from Knapton, which he would later impart to his charges at Darlington.
“The first thing I learned was the importance of teamwork,” Hopkins said. “And it was a hard lesson for me at the time. I had played a bigger role earlier in my career than I did my senior year, because we had a great recruiting class that included two players that wound up starting for us their freshman year. So I learned that everyone has a role on the team, and how important that was.
“And the second thing I learned was flexibility. He would adapt his philosophies to the personnel he had. Most programs have a set style that never changes, but you can’t really do that at the Division III level. And you certainly can’t do that in high school. You’ve got to adapt with the talent you have and adjust what you do.”
Hopkins also assisted with the other teams, even as a stint as an assistant wrestling coach, and was active in civic organizations and led the school’s student council.
“I always that it was important to help out in those areas,” Hopkins said. “In a small school like that, everyone needs to pitch in. I feel very fortunate to have the career I did.”
Students and staff at Darlington must certainly feel the same way.