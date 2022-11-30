ROCKTON—Under the leadership of Hall of Fame coach Mike Miller, the Hononegah boys basketball team has been a bastion of consistency for the better part of the previous two decades.
The offseason was one of upheaval. Miller retired after leading the program since 2001, leaving the program in the hands of former Indian standout Tom Schmidt.
Expected senior leaders Brandon Beck (transfer) and Braydon Savitzki-Lynde (elected not to play after accepting a volleyball offer to Ball State) are not on the floor.
And the Indians are struggling, perhaps more than they ever did under Miller’s stewardship. Hononegah fell to 1-4 on the season with a 57-53 loss to Harlem in the NIC-10 opener Wednesday night.
The Indians’ offensive attack was severely lacking in the first half as the team finished with just 13 points in the first half.
Hononegah quickly turned a 21-13 deficit into a game early in the third quarter.
Cole Warren nailed back-to-back treys, Darian Tholin added a third and a Landon Claudy bucket allowed the Indians to climb to within 25-24.
The Huskies, though, put a stop to the run in emphatic fashion, going on an 18-1 run to put the game seemingly out of reach as the contest entered the fourth quarter.
Once again, Warren brought the Indians back, scoring eight points in a row to cut the Harlem lead to 10 with four minutes left. Warren finished the game with 24 points including six three-pointers.
From there, the Indians chipped at the lead, with Isaiah Houi scoring five points to eventually cut the lead to 57-53 with 18 seconds left. Houi then stole the inbounds pass, but the Indians missed three straight treys to end the game.
”Cole’s been great all year for us,” Schmidt said. “He’s stepped up to a leadership role role and he’s playing with a lot of confidence. Isaiah is the engine that makes us go. It really hurt us when he was in foul trouble, but he came in late and hit some big shots.”
Schmidt said while the end result was disappointing, there were some positives to be taken from the defeat.
“We struggled offensively a little bit tonight and got ourselves in a hole,” Schmidt said. “But I am proud of our guys for not quitting and rolling over. We battled back until the end.”
Warren was also heartened by his teammates’ ability to fight back.
“Obviously it’s great to see we have that fight in us,” Warren said. “It might not mean anything in the standings, but it meant a lot to us to come back like that. We know we’ve got some things to work on offensively and defensively, but we’ll work hard to get better.”
Houi finished with 11 points, while Tholin added 13.