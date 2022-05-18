ROSCOE—Hononegah wrapped up a NIC-10 softball title last week, but the Indians figure they still have some unfinished business.
The regular season winds up Thursday. After routing Rockford Guilford 10-0 in five innings Wednesday the Indians (23-3, 16-1 NIC-10) still have a NIC-10 finale with Rockford Jefferson at Swanson Stadium.
Then it’s on to much bigger challenges in the IHSA playoffs.
No one is more ready for that than Denny McKinney, who at 73 years young is anything but your typical first-year head coach. He has decades of experience running club ball teams as well as some past years as an assistant at Hononegah.
McKinney predicted a dogfight in the NIC-10 with Harlem, Belvidere and Belvidere North this spring and those teams certainly knocked each other off—except for Hononegah. The Indians only lost once, to the Bucs.
Ironically, what put his team over the top, McKinney says, is pitching depth. That was an area of concern in the preseason after Braxton Brown graduated last spring and Sierra Armstrong moved to Texas. That left junior Lexi Bach, untested Zoey Calhoun and some big question marks.
Armstrong, however, returned to finish out the school year and she, Bach and freshmen Calhoun and Samantha Nosbisch have all been effective in the circle.
“When you play good teams, the more opportunities you give a team to see the same pitcher the better those hitters get against her,” the coach said. “We’re fortunate that we can go through the lineup once or twice and then put another girl in the pitcher’s circle who will give them something a little different to look at and she’ll get the job done.”
Also with all those arms, when someone has a rough game, McKinney doesn’t hesitate to make a change. The pitchers understand the moves, too.
“There is definitely less pressure knowing that if I can’t handle the situation Lexi can, or Zoey can, or Sam can,” Armstrong said. “We have a really deep pitching staff and with no seniors we’re going to stay that way for a while.”
Hononegah began the season with Armstrong starting and Bach relieving, but have flip-flopped that lately.
“I think we have adjusted well and both ways work, but we have our preferences,” Bach said. “It’s nice that we complement each other so well and we trust each other.”
Unselfishness is a team trademark, McKinney said.
“If you can’t get kids to buy into a team concept you are beating a dead horse,” the coach said. “Everyone of these kids have a primary position and a secondary position. We are so fortunate here to have the athletes we do. Dani Franz, for example, I can put behind the plate, at third base or the outfield and I’m comfortable with it. It’s difficult when you don’t have flexibility. Then if you have an injury or illness the dominoes really start to fall.”
McKinney said he also benefits from the experience his players have playing travel ball. They know the game inside and out. One example of that is his catchers call all the pitches.
“I am a big believer in that the pitcher-catcher relationship is the most important one you can have on the field,” McKinney said. “The catcher is the one who knows immediately what pitches are and aren’t working. I have been really happy with our catchers.”
The Indians haven’t had much trouble scoring runs in the NIC-10 and while they can hit the long ball, they can also manufacture runs by being aggressive and using their speed. The first inning against Guilford was a good example. Joscelyn Bennett led off with a single and stole second. After Calhoun walked, Bennett stole third and came home on a groundout. Calhoun scored on a double by Franz and an out later, Armstrong added an RBI single.
“We have a challenge offense in that we push for an extra base every chance we get,” McKinney said. “Having speed is phenomenal and again the softball IQ on this team is very high. My biggest challenge sometimes is to stay out of their way and let them play their game.”
The Indians finished with nine hits against Guilford, including two apiece by Franz and Armstrong. Calhoun jacked a home run.
Bach started in the circle and pitched two innings, allowing one hit and striking out five. Armstrong tossed two perfect innings, striking out one and Nosbisch pitched a perfect fifth.
“I don’t think any of our pitchers go into a game against anybody thinking they can just throw the ball down the middle,” Armstrong said. “We still try our best. We throw our hardest and we try to hit our spots. We know our potential and if we do the job I don’t think there is a team that can outhit us.”
Bach said facing the lower echelon of the NIC-10 is a confidence-booster.
“I think we actually do benefit from playing teams that aren’t at the same level as us,” she said. “We build confidence in our pitches. I know mine are going to have movement and that I’m not going to miss against the better teams.”
Linescore:
Hononegah 10, R. Guilford 0 (5 inn.)
R. Guilford…000 00—0 1 4
Hononegah..313 21—10 9 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): RG, Hanserd (L) 4.1-9-10-7-2-0. Hono, Bach (W) 2.0-1-0-0-1-5; Armstrong 2.0-0-0-0-0-1; Nosbisch 1.0-0-0-0-0-0.
Leading hitters: RG, Hanserd 1x2. Hono, Bennett 1x3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Calhoun 1x2, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Franz 2x3, 1 run, 2 RBI; Armstrong 2x2, 1 run, 2 RBI; Bach 1x3, 1 RBI; Kinney 1x2, 1 run. 2B: Franz 2. HR: Calhoun.