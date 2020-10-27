ROCKTON—There hasn’t been anything conventional about the world of sports since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in mid-March.
All across the country, sports across the spectrum were shuttered. Club sports, high school, college...even the pros were forced to take an extended break.
Also altered was the college recruiting trail, which is particularly difficult for juniors seeking to commit before they began their senior season.
Hononegah volleyball player Lexi Lewis decided to get proactive with her search.
Lewis networked with her coaches at her VC United Club team, with a particular eye on one school: The University of Memphis.
“Once COVID hit, all of our tournaments were canceled,” Lewis said. “Nothing was happening, so I reached out to our recruiting coordinator Lauren Hansen. She helped me get in contact with the Memphis coaches, and we were able to FaceTime. I went down there to look at the campus, just as an unofficial visit because they weren’t having those with the pandemic. But I still got to see the school and I absolutely loved it. The coaches were very nice and personable, and we had great conversations.”
Lewis selected the Tigers’ offer over that of three other schools, punching her ticket to Tennessee.
“I was looking for a school that wasn’t huge, but was also a change from a couple of thousand people like high school,” Lewis said. “Memphis was the perfect size, and the biggest thing was, with every school, I would ask myself if I would go there if volleyball wasn’t a factor. With Memphis, that answer was definitely yes.”
Lewis, whose older sister Kallie was a standout at Hononegah before electing to not play at the collegiate level, has had a life-long love affair with volleyball, spurred in large measure by her mother, the former Jenny Norregaard. She was a key member of the Indians’ 1983 NIC-10 championship squad before playing at Division I Idaho State.
“I started playing club volleyball in sixth grade, even though at that point it wasn’t all that serious,” Lewis said. “I’ve always just loved the sport itself, along with the chance to meet new people and form great friendships. And during stressful times, I really just use my time on the court as a break from all that.”
Lewis’ volleyball career has remained at a standstill, at least in terms of game action. She has been practicing with her club team, with tournaments being shelved. Her traditional fall volleyball season was postponed until early spring, and there are questions as to whether that season will take place as well.
“My senior year definitely isn’t what I expected it to be,” Lewis said. “But I’m really grateful to be able to at least practice with my club team, and to get out of the house and see my friends at school. I’m not sure what’s going to happen with the high school season. I know over the summer I was really hoping we’d play in the fall because I think we are going to have a really good team. But I’m just trying to be happy with what I’ve got and stay optimistic for the spring.”
As a middle hitter, Lewis has played a significant role in the Indians’ continued success since her sophomore season.
“I’ll definitely remember the big regional games and some amazing wins,” Lewis said. “But mostly I’ll look back on all my teammates and the memories and friendships we had off the court. Spending time with them has been amazing.”
Now it’s off to Tennessee, where more memories, victories and good times await.