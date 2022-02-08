ROCKTON—Colton Heinrich wasn’t a “can’t miss” sort of prospect when he arrived on the Hononegah High School football scene as a freshman.
“There’s always an uncertainty when a kid comes up from youth tackle football to high school ball,” Hononegah head coach Brian Zimmerman said. “It’s a big transition to make.”
Fortunately, Heinrich had a number of coaches, Zimmerman included, who not only molded him into a football lineman while they were building his strength and confidence.
He started on an offensive line that helped Hononegah go 11-1, win the NIC-10 title and reach the third round of the IHSA Class 7A playoffs before a loss to Chicago St. Rita. Tuesday, Heinrich signed a letter-of-intent to attend Wisconsin Lutheran College and play football for the Warriors. He plans on majoring in Business and Finance.
“Coach (Andy) Trice and Coach (Phil) Adams helped me so much in terms of knowledge and technique and Coach Zimmerman always creates a culture where our team can succeed,” Heinrich said. “We all feel like a family. I had some amazing coaches I learned a lot from.”
Zimmerman said Heinrich, 5-foot-11 and 285 pounds, is the product of the close brotherhood of the linemen at Hononegah.
“They are a support system among themselves,” he said.
Adams, whose responsibilities grew this season when Trice had to step away for health reasons, said Heinrich went from a project to a steady performer.
“As far as progress goes, I can’t think of a lineman who improved more from freshman to senior year,” Adams said.
WLC was 3-7 in 2021. The Warriors play in the Northern Athletic Collegiate Conference which includes St. Norbert, Rockford University, Benedictine, Lakeland, Aurora, Concordia Wisconsin and Concordia Chicago.