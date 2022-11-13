WESTMONT, Ill.—Hononegah senior Gracie Colvin closed the books on her prep career by reaching the finals in a pair of events at the IHSA Girls Swimming & Diving Championships on Saturday.

Colvin, who helped the Indians win their first sectional title, finished seventh in the 50-yard freestyle (23.3 seconds) and eighth in the 100 butterfly (56.19).

Recommended for you