Hononegah's Gracie Colvin finalist in IHSA state swim meet By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Nov 13, 2022 Nov 13, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WESTMONT, Ill.—Hononegah senior Gracie Colvin closed the books on her prep career by reaching the finals in a pair of events at the IHSA Girls Swimming & Diving Championships on Saturday.Colvin, who helped the Indians win their first sectional title, finished seventh in the 50-yard freestyle (23.3 seconds) and eighth in the 100 butterfly (56.19).Hononegah sophomore Avery Miles finished 11th in the 200 freestyle (PR 1:53.17). The Indians relay teams did not advance out of Friday’s preliminaries.As a team, the Indians ranked 23rd with 14 points. Winnetka New Trier captured the state title with 149.5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Three people die in crash in Town of Center Parkview School District referendum questions fail, Village of Orfordville fire referendum passes Janesville woman indicted for unemployment benefit fraud Rock County area election results tallied late into evening Clinton Anderson appears to be the winner in 45th Assembly District race Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime