SOUTH BELOIT — While she may be a solo competitor when she’s at the approach, staring down 10 stubborn pins, Madison Davenport says she never feels alone.
Not with the “all-for-one” approach to the sport embraced by the Hononegah Indians.
“We definitely try to pick each other up, particularly if someone is struggling,” she said. “And when things are going well, you all just want to keep it going for each other.”
In addition to being outstanding bowlers, head coach Jeremy Woody said his state-qualifying Indians are also exceptional teammates.
“You have to break the ice and have some fun and they’re good at that,” he said. “If you don’t, you are concentrating too much. You’re thinking about every shot and every little thing and you can let your nerves get to you. These seven girls cheer for each other every game and every frame. They like to have fun and we have really seen that the past two weeks.”
The Indians won regional and sectional championships the past two Saturdays, posting a season-best score of 6,142 in winning the Dundee-Crown Sectional in Carpentersville last weekend.
Madison Davenport led the Indians with a fourth-place finish with a 1,340 score. Her sister, junior Cassidy Davenport, was 11th with a 1,263 score, followed by sophomore Emilee Mullranin (1,205) who was 19th. Rounding out Hononegah’s scores were junior Piper Ennett (1,182) and senior Katelin Mullranin (1,152).
“We all just clicked,” Davenport said. “We all got our line early and felt confident all day.”
“The girls are definitely on a roll right now,” Woody said. “We have Madison who stands out, but as far as the rest of the varsity team, we’re solid. For regionals and sectionals we have pretty much used everybody and they’ve all done their job.”
Woody expects a 12,000 score for the two days would give his team a chance at the top spot.
“That’s 1,000 a game and that’s pretty much where we’ve been. We’ve been shooting pretty much between 5,750 and 6,000 every tournament with the exception of sectionals when we shot our best.”
Hononegah won the sectional by 113 pins and the regional the week before by 167.
It’s a matter of peaking at the right time, the coach says.
“Last year, I think we peaked a little early,” he said. “This year they’re really bowling well right now. They know their equipment. They’ve been able to get out and practice at the lanes where we’re bowling and they’re coming together.
“These girls bowl all the time,” Woody said. “They bowl in the off-season. They bowl at all kinds of different centers. They’re used to the tournament atmosphere.”
They’re also used to the center which hosts the two-day state tournament, The Cherry Bowl in Rockford.
“It’s a huge advantage being close to home and bowling at one of your home centers,” Woody said. “We have won a couple of weekend tournaments there this year. They’re used to how the lanes play, although they will play a little differently in the state tournament because they will put out a special (oil) pattern.”
Woody said adapting to the lanes shouldn’t be an issue for the girls, who will bring between six and nine balls with them to help them do it.
“We have watched them bowl,” he said. ‘We know when the lanes are changing and what ball they should go to. Even with the younger bowlers, we have the conversations and they know when to change balls.”
Hononegah will bowl Friday along with 23 other teams and 30 qualifying individuals. Half the field will be cut to Saturday’s finals.
“I think there are four or five teams going for three trophies — us, Lockport, Joliet West, Oswego and NIC-10 rival Harlem,” Woody said.
Individually, Woody said Madison Davenport, who has already committed to Rock Valley College’s bowling program, could vie for a state title. She finished fifth last year.
“She has been solid all season and has consistently averaged 220 in the tournaments,” the coach said. “We just have to make sure we do our job and make sure we put the right equipment in her hand and make the adjustments and I think she can win it.”
“My goal is to finish better than I did last year,” Davenport said. “I struggled day one last year which kind of brought me down. This season I want to be consistent throughout the whole tournament and hopefully finish higher, averaging maybe 225 or 230.”