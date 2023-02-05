Hononegah’s regional bowling champions include, front (L-R): Cassidy Davenport, Emilee Mullranin, Kailyn Davis. Back row: head coach Jeremy Woody, Madison Davenport, Samantha Sweeney, Piper Ennett, Katelin Mullranin, assistant coach Mark Olson, Assistant coach Mike Davenport.
FREEPORT, Ill.—Hononegah’s girls bowling team used some nice balance to take first place in the IHSA Freeport Regional on Saturday at Four Seasons Bowl.
The Indians posted a 5,891 score for a 167-pin victory over Harlem (5,724). Freeport (5,473) was third and Rockford Guilford (5,236) and Auburn (5,103) rounded out the top five.
The Indians were led by the sister act of senior Madison Davenport (1,158) and junior Cassidy Davenport (1,253), who finished third and fourth in the individual standings. Sisters Katelin and Emilee Mullranin were next up for the Indians with senior Katelin scoring 1,158 and sophomore Emilee scoring 1,129. For the fifth spot, head coach Jeremy Woody called upon junior Piper Ennett (552), sophomore Kailyn Davis (362) and senior Samantha Sweeney (161).
As for individual games, Madison Davenport had games of 235-202-184-181-267-207 for a 212.67 average. Cassidy Davenport’s games were 186-198-235-203-230-201 for 208.83. Katelin Mullranin’s games were 181-181-190-203-223-180 for 193.0 and Emilee Mullranin’s were 212-170-203-204-215-125 for 188.17.
Oregon senior Ava Wight was the individual regional champion with a score of 1,290 (215.0 average).
Hononegah moves on to the sectional in Carpentersville this coming weekend.