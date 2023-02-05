BDN_230206_Hono bowl

Hononegah’s regional bowling champions include, front (L-R): Cassidy Davenport, Emilee Mullranin, Kailyn Davis. Back row: head coach Jeremy Woody, Madison Davenport, Samantha Sweeney, Piper Ennett, Katelin Mullranin, assistant coach Mark Olson, Assistant coach Mike Davenport.

 PHOTO SUPPLIED

FREEPORT, Ill.—Hononegah’s girls bowling team used some nice balance to take first place in the IHSA Freeport Regional on Saturday at Four Seasons Bowl.

The Indians posted a 5,891 score for a 167-pin victory over Harlem (5,724). Freeport (5,473) was third and Rockford Guilford (5,236) and Auburn (5,103) rounded out the top five.

