ROCKTON—Hononegah High senior Emma Clark has picked up this season right where she left off … two years ago.
The 5-foot-9 shooting guard had been an All-NIC-10 First Teamer as a sophomore, but missed her junior year battling a blood infection in her hip.
She’s 100 percent healthy again and knocking down jumpshots with one of the quickest releases in the area, helping the Indians to an 8-1 start to the season.
She also solidified her future on Monday when she signed a letter-of-intent to play basketball for Saint Xavier University during a ceremony at the high school on Monday afternoon.
“This will take away a lot of the stress, worrying about where I’m going to college,” Clark said. “It lets me concentrate on basketball. I’m trying to have fun my senior year coming back from what happened last year.”
As a freshman, Clark helped the jayvee team enjoy an unbeaten NIC-10 season. As a sophomore, she averaged 13.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals and helped Hononegah win the NIC-10. But last season, she was a bystander as the Indians repeated as NIC-10 champs, going 18-0, and 30-4 overall.
The technical term for Clark’s injury was Osteomoelitis.
“It was an infection in the hipbone, usually caused by overwork and I had to have surgery,” Clark said. “Then I had physical therapy for a long time. I wasn’t 100 percent until April.”
School ball was long passed, but Clark was able to resume playing with her travel ball team, the Wildcats, and Saint Xavier scouted her at a tournament. The NAIA power has made 18 appearances in the national tournament.
“I really liked the coach and how I’d fit on the team,” Clark said. “They shoot a lot of 3-pointers and they score a lot of points. I also like the school and its location. It’s in Chicago, but really outside Chicago.
“I also liked Aurora, too, and I debated between those two. The location drove me to Saint Xavier.”
The National Honor Society member and future Accounting major says she doesn’t really get hung up on her own statistics. This year she’s had some big games against quality opponents, including 19 last week in a showdown with Rockford Boylan, but they don’t define her as a player.
“I just want to win the conference title and have an injury-free season,” she said.”Those are the goals. I’m not a big stats person at all. I care, but not too much.”
Head coach Jacob Brunke agrees, calling her “a great teammate.”
“She’s an overall 40 percent shooter and yet she’s willing to pass up a good shot to get the ball to a teammate for a great shot,” he said. “We’re always better when she is on the floor. She is the type of player who can impact a team in so many ways. We talk about leadership and she’s not a get-in-your-face, rah-rah type. She leads by her work ethic, her toughness and her unselfish play.
“She has a few more months with us, but I am super excited about her future in college.”
Despite graduating two standouts in Carly LaMay and Haley Warren, the Indians are 5-0 in the NIC-10 heading to Belvidere on Tuesday.
“We’re doing well,” Clark said. “Our defense is working real hard, but the team chemistry is really our strength this year.”