ROCKTON — Emma Clark has suffered through more heartache than any high school athlete should have to endure.
After losing her entire junior season to a blood infection in her hip, the Hononegah senior was making up for lost time as she led her team to a 16-3 start, including 9-0 in the NIC-10.
While routing Rockford Auburn in the Indians’ 19th game, Clark was forced to the bench by a sharp pain in her right foot. She hoped by taking a little time off and with a good tape job, she would be able to return to the court, but the first time she practiced, the pain afterward was unbearable.
An MRI revealed what she had most feared, a stress fracture that would require a lengthy period of time in a boot to give her foot the chance to heal. Her senior season was over.
Fortunately, the Indians were able to win the rest of their NIC-10 games without her, capturing their third straight title and second straight 18-0 season.
The NIC-10 didn’t let her forced absence affect the selection of the all-conference team. The Saint Xavier University recruit was named to the First Team along with senior teammate Breacia Carter.
“She played just enough conference games to qualify,” Hononegah’s Jason Brunke said. “If she had been able to finish the season there is no doubt she would have been in the MVP discussion.”
We saw enough. As our Player of the Year, Clark heads up the Beloit Daily News All-Area First Team. Brunke is the All-Area Coach of the Year for the second straight season after leading the Indians to a 28-4 record despite having to replace a pair of 2021-22 All-Area First Teamers in Haley Warren and Carly LaMay.
“I know Emma missed some games, but if you’re looking at honoring the best players in the area, I think she heads that list,” Brunke said. “She is just an elite shooter and player. I can’t wait to see what she does at Saint Xavier.”
Clark is joined on the First Team by teammate Carter, Brodhead senior Abbie Dix, Clinton senior Jayden Nortier and Beloit Memorial sophomore Jocelyn Tibbetts.
Despite drawing attention from every defense, Clark converted 60 3-pointers in 157 tries for 38.2 percent. The 5-foot-8 wing averaged 13.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 steals, playing 26 minutes per game.
Brunke said the Indians statistically were victims of their own success. With their tenacious defense, they allowed only 31.9 points per game so there was no need to keep pouring on points. Hononegah averaged 52.6.
“We were so balanced and a lot of the time (the starters) were only playing three quarters because we were way ahead,” the coach said.
Finally able to shed the boot on her foot and able to work out again, Clark is looking forward to running the 400 and 800-meters in track this spring as well as continuing to fine tune her jumpshot.
“I’ve got to get ready for the longer (3-point) distance,” she said. “It’s great getting back on the court. It was really tough having to watch the team after I got hurt, but they did great without me.”
Both Clark and Carter were recently named to the NIC-10 all-star team for the annual Rising Stars Classic at Rock Valley College. The 5-8 Carter, who will play for D-III power Millikin in Decatur, Ill., can’t wait to get back to playing more of a wing and less of a post, where she was forced to play due to Hononegah’s overall lack of size. She averaged 10.7 points and six rebounds with 34 3-pointers, 54 steals and 13 blocked shots.
“She is a very skilled offensive player,” Brunke said. “Her shooting skills have really come on. She sees the floor very well and her embracing her role and being able score at different levels was instrumental to our success.”
Dix was a steady force inside for the Cardinals, who had a solid season going 17-8 overall and 13-5 in the Rock Valley Conference. The 6-1 senior led them in points (16.0 ppg), rebounds (11.7), steals (56) and blocks (22), earning First Team All-RVC. This is her third straight season on the All-Area First Team and she was Player of the Year as a sophomore.
“Abbie scored over 1,400 career points and had over 1,000 rebounds,” Brodhead coach Brian Kammerer said. “She has been an integral part of our success in girls sports overall here at Brodhead and basketball especially. She is a really athletic kid. Every opponent had to worry about her.”
Dix, who was honorable mention all-state and selected to this summer’s WBCA All-Star Game, will play on a different sort of court in college. The talented middle and outside hitter will play volleyball at UW-Whitewater.
Clinton’s Nortier repeats as a First Teamer after averaging 17.5 points for the 10-14 Cougars. She started the season off with a bang, scoring a school-record 42 points in a win over Delavan-Darien and tallied over 1,000 points for her career. She led the Cougars in rebounds (7.1), assists (85), steals (76) and blocks (15). She was All-Area Player of the Year a year ago and definitely had a target on her back this season.
“We definitely saw teams trying to focus on stopping her,” head coach Hannah Kalk said. “Her stats may have been down a little in terms of scoring, but that also could have been our new offense and her playing different roles on the floor and getting other people scoring opportunities. She still got her share of buckets with her strong work ethic.”
Rebuilding Beloit Memorial featured a slew of talented sophomores and while their won-loss record was modest (5-20) the Purple Knights were competitive in most games. A stacked Big Eight posed a particular challenge and league coaches appreciated the efforts of Tibbetts who was named to the all-conference Second Team.
An All-Area Second Teamer a year ago, Tibbetts averaged 12.1 points per game, converting 47 3-pointers. She also averaged six rebounds per game and was a team leader.
“She gets in the gym more than anyone and her hard work has been rewarded,” Beloit head coach Dilonna Johnson said. “She was an all-around leader for us on and off the court.”
Tibbetts’ sophomore teammate, LaNasia Dubois, is joined on the All-Area Second Team by two more talented Hononegah players in junior Allyson Niedfeldt and senior Kamryn Abney and two more Brodhead players in senior Alexis Kammerer and freshman Alecia Dahl.
Dubois showed off some of her potential when she scored 37 points in a 78-67 loss to Madison La Follette on Feb. 7. She was 11-for-15 at the free-throw line that night and hit four treys. She finished the season averaging 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
“LaNasia is an all-natural talent and she will continue to fill up the stat sheets as she matures as a player,” Johnson said.
Niedfeldt came on strong for the Indians, which was no surprise. She was a strong finisher in cross country as well, helping Hononegah win the NIC-10 and finish 15th in the IHSA 3A state cross country meet. In basketball, Niedfeldt earned Special Mention on the All-NIC-10 squad, converting 60 3-pointers and averaging nine points per game. She was outstanding at the free-throw line, converting 81.6 percent (31-38).
“Ally really found her stroke and came on at the end of the season as a scorer for us,” Brunke said.
Abney was also a key performer in the Indians’ offense despite tallying a modest 7.5 points per contest. She was the team’s playmaker with 133 assists and top ballhawk with 95 steals, turning most of them into points. The daughter of a travel ball coach, she was never wrapped up in stats, just wins.
“Kam had a great four years for us,” Brunke said. “She really set the tone defensively and could score when we needed her to.”
Brodhead coach Kammerer’s daughter, Alexis is cut from the same cloth. She tallied 7.2 points and had 92 assists, 33 steals and sank a team-high 37 treys. Like Dix, she was also a First Team volleyball player in the RVC.
“Alexis has had the good fortune and misfortune of being a coach’s kid,” her father said. “We’ve had a lot of great experiences together, but she also ends up being on the receiving end of a lot more criticism because she’s the coach’s kid. She has exemplified being a real team player. She has taken on a leadership role and was the glue that held us together. She has a really high basketball IQ and that’s probably from hanging around the gym so much.”
Dahl also had a strong first season on the varsity, scoring 10.8 points and averaging four rebounds with 54 steals. She converted 50.6 percent of her shots.
“(Dahl) was kind of a pleasant surprise for us coming over from Albany,” Kammerer said. “We were able to move her into the point guard position as a freshman and she was one of the big reasons we were as successful as we were.”
• HONORABLE MENTION: Kamille Thomas, Beloit Memorial (so.); Addie Larson, Big Foot (jr.); Addison Yates, Brodhead (jr.); Tiana Roehl, Clinton (sr.); Portia Segerstrom (fr.); Jordan Johnston, Hononegah (jr.); Abby Haacker, North Boone (sr.); Camilla Hauser, Parkview (sr.); McKenah Tyrrell, South Beloit (jr.).