WESTMONT, Ill.—Hononegah junior Gracie Colvin placed 11th in both the the 50-freestyle and 100-freestyly events at the IHSA State Swimming Meet Saturday.

Colvin, the only Indian to advance to the finals, swam a 23.69 in the 50-free and a 51.97 in the 100-free, earning two points in both events.

In Friday’s preliminaries, Colvin placed ninth in the 100 with a 51.37 and 10th in the 50 with a 23.56.

Hononegah freshman Avery Miles tied for 13th, barely missing out on a spot in the finals, in the 100-free with a 52.04. Miles was 20th in the 200-free with a 1:55.36.

The Indians’ 200-relay squad would have finished 20th with a 1:39.94, but one of the swimmers was deemed to have entered the pool prematurely on the relay, disqualifying the team from competition.

