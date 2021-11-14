Hononegah's Colvin places 11th at state By Daily News staff Josh Flickinger Author email Nov 14, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WESTMONT, Ill.—Hononegah junior Gracie Colvin placed 11th in both the the 50-freestyle and 100-freestyly events at the IHSA State Swimming Meet Saturday.Colvin, the only Indian to advance to the finals, swam a 23.69 in the 50-free and a 51.97 in the 100-free, earning two points in both events.In Friday’s preliminaries, Colvin placed ninth in the 100 with a 51.37 and 10th in the 50 with a 23.56.Hononegah freshman Avery Miles tied for 13th, barely missing out on a spot in the finals, in the 100-free with a 52.04. Miles was 20th in the 200-free with a 1:55.36.The Indians’ 200-relay squad would have finished 20th with a 1:39.94, but one of the swimmers was deemed to have entered the pool prematurely on the relay, disqualifying the team from competition. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Flickinger Author email Follow Josh Flickinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Multiple Beloit homes searched with possible ties to Delavan homicide New details surface of recent land sale in Gateway Business Park Sheriff's office: Beloit teen dies in single-vehicle crash in rural Rock County Janesville man charged with retail theft at Beloit hardware store Police seek public help in burglary of Beloit business Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime