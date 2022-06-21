ROCKTON—Multi-talented senior Bryce Goodwine of Hononegah heads up the 2022 All-NIC-10 Baseball Team as Most Valuable Player.
Hononegah’s Matt Simpson was named Coach of the Year.
The NIC-10 champion Indians had six players named to the 15-member First Team. In addition to Goodwine, who was named as a pitcher/outfielder, the others include senior pitcher Ryan Anderson, junior first baseman Maddux Hibbard, senior outfielder Dylan Sayles, sophomore outfielder Landen Seymour and senior shortstop Bowen Smith.
Rounding out the First Team are sophomore outfielder Ryan Coon, junior third baseman Maddux Shockey and junior pitcher Mason Lei of Freeport, sophomore shortstop Connor Dennis, senior outfielder Luke Leombruni and junior catcher Jack Kerno of Boylan, senior outfielder Lucas Gamble and senior pitcher Mason Weckler of Belvidere North and junior second baseman Jacob Smith of Guilford.
Hononegah also put junior catcher Ryan Hamilton on the Special mention list.
Rockford Auburn received the Sportsmanship Award.
• SPECIAL MENTION: Sr. OF Trevor Addotta (North); Jr. SS Dylan Bear (Belvidere); Jr. OF Aidan Capone (Auburn); Jr. 1B Grady Crocker (North); Sr. P Alex Easton (Boy); Sr. 1B Javier Garcia (Harlem); Jr. C Ryan Hamilton (Hono); Sr. 3B Blaise Mace (Boy).
• FINAL NIC-10 VARSITY STANDINGS: Hononegah 17-1, Belvidere North 16-2, Boylan 15-3, Harlem 11-7, Freeport 10-8, Auburn 7-11, Guilford 7-11, Belvidere 5-13, Rockford East 1-17, Rockford Jefferson 1-17.