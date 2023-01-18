ROCKTON— With her Hononegah basketball team undefeated in the NIC-10, Breacia “Bre” Carter isn’t about to complain about the tall order she’s asked to take on game after game.
On the height-challenged Indians, the 5-foot-8 senior jumps center and handles the responsibilities of a post player.
After signing her letter-of-intent to play basketball at nationally-ranked Millikin University in Decatur, Ill., on Wednesday, Carter admitted she won’t mind relinquishing post responsibilities to a taller teammate next season.
“No more post for me,” she said with a chuckle.
.For now, though, she’ll just grin and bear it.
“In travel ball with the Wildcats I’ve played all the positions, too,” she said. “Wherever I am needed, I play.”
She will join a Millikin program currently ranked No. 14 nationally. The Big Blue play in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.
“When I visited, I fell in love with their coaching staff and the team’s intensity,” Carter said. “They get to work. I think I’m going to be pushed to my limits and I’m looking forward to that.”
Carter said playing the post this season hasn’t been all bad.
“It has developed my game some more,” she said. “My footwork and finishing have improved. Now I think I am a good mid-range shooter as well as around the basket.”
Hononegah head coach Jason Brunke said Wednesday’s signing was “a testament to all the hard work she has put in and the dedication she has shown to her game.”
Brunke said heading into last season he knew Carter could be an impact player for his Indians.
“Her feel for the game was obvious,” he said. “She’s a tenacious player. She’s willing to be a very physical player on a team where everyone has to play bigger due to our lack of size. She is willing to fight and battle.”
Carter’s range is from the 3-point circle to the rim and her quickness makes her difficult to defend.
“She is a very skilled offensive player,” Brunke said. “Her shooting skills have really come on. She sees the floor very well and her embracing her role and being able score at different levels is instrumental to our success. She has also become a great leader for us.
The Indians (19-3, 11-0 NIC-10) are back in action Friday when they host Harlem.