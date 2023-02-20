MACHESNEY PARK — Hononegah’s boys basketball team took a four-game winning streak into Saturday’s IHSA 4A regional “play-in” game, enjoying its best basketball of the season.
Unfortunately for the Indians, so is Harlem’s DeAndre Young.
Hononegah’s defense had no answer for the muscular 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior who may be better known as a football prospect at running back or corner. He’s having a great finish to his basketball career, too, dropping 34 points on the Indians in a 76-56 victory.
“Young is playing his best basketball of the season right now, for sure,” Hononegah head coach Tom Schmidt said.
Young scored inside (seven 2-pointers) and out (five 3-pointers) as he led the Huskies to their third straight win over Hononegah this season.
The Indians played without 6-2 starter Cole Warren, who was sidelined for the second game by illness.
“We beat (Rockford) Jefferson without him and played well, but Harlem is a different team,” Schmidt said. “We had some shots rim out and we missed some short ones that maybe could have swung the tide a bit. But this has been about our average for points for the season. We talked about making someone other than Young or (Dane) Dailing beat us, but the exact opposite happened.”
Junior guard Isaiah Houi, who led Hononegah with 14 points, said Warren’s absence was a major missing piece.
“I think it really had an impact,” Houi said. “We had guys to step in and fill the void, but Cole is a really hard guy to replace. He’s a great shooter and defender, he’s lengthy and he can play down low or up top equally well.”
The Indians could have used the help on both Young and Dailing (19 points).
Hononegah did score the game’s first seven points, but Young sparked a Harlem surge to a 15-14 lead by the end of the quarter.
The Indians took it back at 17-16 on a jumper by Houi, but Dailing put Harlem back in front with a 3-pointer. The Huskies led 37-25 at the break.
Back-to-back baskets by Houi and a jumper by Landon Claudy closed the Indians within six at 50-44, but Harlem got it back to 53-46 heading to the fourth quarter. The Huskies (13-18) then opened it with an 11-2 run to lead 64-48. They were well on their way to a regional semifinal against Huntley (20-10) at Hononegah at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Darian Tholin was the only other Hononegah player in double figures with 12 points.
Hononegah closes the books on a 9-23 season in Schmidt’s first as head coach. It was a rough season that could have been much different had two significant players from last season returned as expected.
“From what we thought we had coming back in the summertime to what we actually had on day one, it looked a bit different,” Schmidt said. “It gave some players the opportunity to change their role. Everybody got bumped up a bit and it took us a while to adjust. But I told these guys, I give them credit. With the way the season was going it would have been easy for them to throw in the towel. They did not do that. Instead they showed up every day with a positive attitude and that’s why we were able to play our best basketball the past few weeks.”
Houi said the Indians persevered.
“We fought and that’s what we can be proud of,” he said. “That, and our little run at the end of the season.”
• BOXSCORE:
HARLEM 76, HONONEGAH 56
Hononegah.
Harlem……14 23 16 23 – 76
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts) – Kemmet 4 0-1 8, Houi 6 0-0 14, Claudy 3 0-0 9, Schomburg 1 0-0 3, Olson 1 0-2 2, Tholin 5 0-0 12, Steege 4 0-0 8. Totals: 24 0-3 56.
HARLEM (fg ft-fta pts) – Rothermel 1 0-0 2, Cline 5 0-0 12, Young 12 5-10 34, Dailing 6 3-3 19, Winters 2 0-2 4, Walsh 1 0-0 2, Gulotta 1 1-2 3. Totals: 28 9-17 76.
3-pointers: Hono 8 (Claudy 3, Houi 2, Tholin 2, Schomburg), Harlem 11 (Young 5, Dailing 4, Cline 2). Fouled out: Tholin. Total fouls: Hono 16, Harlem 11.