Hononegah's Isaiah Houi, right, puts up a shot in the lane against Harlem Saturday night.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

MACHESNEY PARK — Hononegah’s boys basketball team took a four-game winning streak into Saturday’s IHSA 4A regional “play-in” game, enjoying its best basketball of the season.

Unfortunately for the Indians, so is Harlem’s DeAndre Young.

