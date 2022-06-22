ROCKTON—Hononegah’s athletic programs continue to be the standard of excellence in the NIC-10, winning the conference’s all-sports trophy for the 12th year in a row.
The award was the 19th overall for Hononegah and 18th in the past 24 years. The Indians totalled 189.5 points in 24 sports and won eight league titles. They finished runnerup in eight other sports.
“We’ve been on a roll,” Hononegah Athletic Director Steve Cofoid said. “I think what helps us a lot of it has to do with our depth. We’re averaging about 65 percent of our kids competing in an activity. We don’t have a lot of eighth or ninth places. If we’re not winning a title, we’re finishing higher up the ladder because of our depth.
“We might not always get this many titles, though. This was just a great year.”
The award is determined by a point system with first place in a sport worth 10 points, second worth nine and so on down to last place.
Hononegah won titles in football, girls cross country, girls swimming, boys swimming, girls basketball, baseball, softball and boys volleyball.
Belvidere North took second in the standings for the first time in school history, amassing 147 points. Rockford Guilford took third with 136.5. Rockford Boylan was fourth with 135.
Harlem finished fifth with 125.5 points, followed by Auburn (115), Freeport (102), Belvidere and Rockford East (86) and Rockford Jefferson (57).
The last school not named Hononegah to win the trophy was Boylan in 2009-10. Hononegah’s streak of 12 straight trophies is only two off the record held by Guilford, which won every trophy from 1980-81 to 1993-94.
Cofoid said Hononegah also benefits from the fact many of its athletes are involved in multiple sports.
“The three-sport athlete is becoming more and more rare, but we even have those,” he said. “We have a lot of two-sport athletes and that obviously helps.”