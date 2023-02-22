ROCKTON—Hononegah sophomore Angelina Cassioppi still had her older sister Rose supporting her every move on the wrestling mat two weekends ago at the IHSA girls wrestling Geneseo Sectional.
Unlike in the past, though, the support comes from frequent phone conversations.
Last season, the pair were inseparable in winning titles in the first-ever IHSA girls wrestling state tournament.
Heading into her senior year, 170-pound state champion Rose elected to train at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, after receiving an invitation from the U.S. Olympic Committee last June.
“I miss her a lot, but we manage to talk a lot on the phone,” said Angelina, who won state at 100 pounds last year as a freshman and is a sectional champ at 120 this year.
After taking a weekend off while the Illinois boys competed at state, the girls will compete this Friday and Saturday at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
Competing against girls at Geneseo, Cassioppi (23-6) received a first-round bye before going 4-0, all pins.
“I really focused on my footwork and my takedowns,” she said. “I was confident I could get the pins after that.”
At state, her first match will be against sophomore Valeria Malinowski of Lake Park (17-12).
“I’ve mostly wrestled against guys this season,” Cassioppi said. “I’ve only wrestled a handful of matches against girls. I think wrestling against the guys makes me stronger.”
Last season, Cassioppi went 4-0 at state to improve to 27-6. She posted a 6-2 decision over Dutchess King of Lansing (Thornton Fractional South) in the finals.
“I think I’m a lot stronger this season and I’ve also focused a lot more on my technique,” Cassioppi said. “I’ve worked with my coach (Tyler DeMoss) all summer and throughout the season.”
While she has checked out her bracket, she hasn’t tried to scout anyone.
“I know that when I get on the mat I’m focused on what I’m trying to do,” she said. “I’m not going to try to make myself too nervous by doing a bunch of scouting.”
She said the ultimate goal is a return to the top of the awards stand.
“I know I have to step it up,” she said, hoping to build on her family’s rich wrestling tradition. In addition to Rose, her older brother Tony was a two-time state champion for Hononegah anda Pan Am Games gold medal winner, a USA Wrestling national champ and currently one of the best NCAA D-1 heavyweights wrestling for Iowa. She also looks forward to her brothers Rocco and Bruno becoming Hononegah freshmen wrestlers next fall.