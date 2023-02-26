BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Hononegah 120-pound sophomore Angelina Cassioppi had to be feeling a little deja vu heading into the finals of the IHSA Girls Wrestling Championships on Saturday.
Not only was she in the championship match for the second straight year, she faced the same opponent she’d pinned to win the Geneseo Sectional championship.
Going for her fourth straight win at the Grossinger Motors Arena, Cassioppi matched up with Yamilet Aguirre of Yorkville.
“I felt confident having beaten her before at the sectional,” Cassioppi said. “I just wanted to get it over fast. I didn’t want to take my time.”
True to her word, Cassioppi pinned Aguirre again, this time in 1:32, and claimed her second straight state title by improving to 30-6. Last year she won at 100 pounds.
Cassioppi wasn’t really challenged at state. She opened with a 25-10 technical fall in 2:10 over Valeria Malinowski of Roselle Lake Park. In her quarterfinal match, she pinned Quincy Onyiaorah of Lansing (Thornton Fractional South) in 3:38.
Moving on to the semifinals, Cassioppi won by a 6-1 decision over Sophia Bell of Hoffman Estates.
“The semis was the closest match I had,” she said. “To be honest, my training has been for higher than state. I’ve been training for worlds. This was a stepping stone before higher things, like worlds. I was really happy with the way things went at state. I could see my growth and that I am getting better.”
In 2022, Angelina and her sister Rose, then a junior, both won state titles. Rose chose to train at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado and forgo her senior year at Hononegah. The sisters have still kept a steady dialogue by cellphone.
“I called Rose in the car on the way home, but she had watched the match online,” Angelina said. “She was happy for me. I think she's a little jealous she didn’t get two titles. I’m making history for my school being the first two-time state girl champion. It feels pretty good.”
While the training opportunity came about for Rose, Angelina isn’t planning any similar moves.
“Right now, my plan is to stay at Hononegah because I really like it there,” she said. “I love the people and my coaches.”
Cassioppi said she will compete in a dual meet with a club team in Tulsa, Okla., next weekend.
“I’m right back at it,” she said with a chuckle.
• WIAA BOYS: The Stateline’s contingent of wrestlers mostly had a rough time of it at the state championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Parkview/Albany’s Wesley Egan (48-5) finished sixth, winning by major decision 16-6 over Zach Eames of River Valley in his consolation semi, but then losing to Joseph Volz of Campbellsport (49-6), 8-2 in a consolation semi and then being pinned by Parker Shackleton of Saint Croix Central in 1:35 in the fifth-place match.
Parkview/Albany’s Sam Schwengels (47-7) posted an 8-7 win over Brayden Albee (50-5), but lost to Owen Heiser of Evansville by a pin in 23 seconds. Schwengels then lost to Anthony Madsen of Ellsworth (42-6), 7-0.
The Vikings' Wyatt Egan had dropped his opening match.
• WIAA GIRLS: Beloit Turner sophomore D Terrell did not place, despite going 2-2 in her first experience at state.
Terrell won her opening match 9-0 over Isabel Jues of Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy, but then lost by pin in 38 seconds to Madalyn Sokolski of Bonduel. She regrouped and pinned Shannon Burlum of Cadott in 4:59, but finally lost by pin to Emersyn Miller of Poynette in 1:45.
Her teammate Sydney Andrews lost her opening match.