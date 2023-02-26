BDN_230227_Angelina Cassioppi

Hononegah sophomore Angelina Cassioppi rose to the top of the awards stand again Saturday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Hononegah 120-pound sophomore Angelina Cassioppi had to be feeling a little deja vu heading into the finals of the IHSA Girls Wrestling Championships on Saturday.

Not only was she in the championship match for the second straight year, she faced the same opponent she’d pinned to win the Geneseo Sectional championship.

