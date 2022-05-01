WINNETKA, Ill.—Hononegah’s 4x800-meter relay finished first in the tough 24th Trevian Invitational on Saturday. The quartet of Indigo Sterud, Lauren Frake, Allyson Niedfeldt and Amelia Pickard finished in 10:05.07.
Mt. Prospect took first place in the meet with 138 points, followed by Whitney Young (76) and Winnetka New Trier (65). Hononegah finished eighth with 26.25 points while the Indians jayvees finished seventh.
Hononegah had several top 10 finishes, including a fourth place by Indigo Sterud in the 300 hurdles (49.51) and fourth by the 4x400 relay team of Sterud, Ashlyn Richter, Sophie Balsley and Lauren Frake (4:16.62).
The Indians also got a fifth from Sophia Hedges in the long jump (5.12 meters) and 10th from Schleis in the same event (4.74 meters). The 4x200 relay of Kali Schleis, Sophie Balsley, Gracie Wolfe and Sophia Hedges (1:52.71) was also fifth.
Hononegah’s Amanda Harris was fifth in the shot put (9.04 meters) and eighth in the discus (26.16 meters). Amelia Bronnimann tied for sixth in the pole vault (7-feet). Allyson Niedfeldt was eighth in the 800 (2:30.89) and finishing ninth were Sam Risley in the 3200 (13.:08.23) and the 4x100 relay team of Schleis, Emily Behling, Angela Ballano and Wolfe (54.57).
Emily Behling finished 10th in the 200 (28.27).
• BASEBALL: NEW GLARUS 8, BRODHEAD/JUDA 1 (10 inn.): The host Cardinals scored a pair of runs in the first inning, but didn’t score again. The Glarner Knights scored a run in the fourth and in the six to tie it and then pushed across six more in the top of the 10th.
The Cardinals were led in scoring by Aidyn Vondra and Gabe Bockhop with two hits apiece. Dylan Lewis had a two-run single.
Cooper Woelky started on the mound for the Cardinals and allowed four hits and one run in four innings. He walked three and struck out two. Brady Malkow went 5 1-3 innings and allowed seven runs, but just one earned. He walked four and struck out six. Kohen Sawle got the final two outs.
• SOFTBALL: BELOIT TURNER 15, EDGERTON 2:The Trojans rebounded from being shut out by Brodhead on Thursday by walloping host Edgerton 15-2 in five innings on Friday.
The Trojans never trailed after scoring in the first inning. They added three in the third and after Edgerton put up a run in the bottom of the inning they tacked on four in the fourth and seven in the fifth to put the run-rule into effect.
The Trojans had 12 hits, with five collecting at least two hits. The first three hitters in the lineup—Grace Olmstead, Kamdyn Davis and Mikaya Pingel—combined to collect six hits, score nine runs and knock in six.
Olmstead was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. Davis was 2-for-3 with four runs scored and two RBIs and Pingel was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Autumn Meris and Taylor Viens also had two hits apiece.
Ryleigh Rose picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle, allowing four hits and one run in four innings with no walks and three strikeouts. Gabby Champeny allowed two hits and one run in one innings.
• PEARL CITY 4, SOUTH BELOIT 0: Trinity Mesch allowed only two hits and struck out 13, but that wasn’t enough to prevent the SoBos from falling to host Pearl City (17-5), which took advantage of four South Beloit errors on Saturday.
Pearl City pitcher Cheyenne Handsaker allowed only one hit, by Jayd Faust, and struck out 14.
• HONONEGAH 15, ROCKFORD JEFFERSON 0: On Friday, the Indians needed only four innings to put away the J-Hawks and for good measure Zoey Calhoun and Sam Nosbisch combined on a no-hitter.
Hononegah (11-1, 8-1 NIC-10) scored twice in the first inning and once in the second before tacking on six runs in both the third and fourth innings. Joscelyn Bennett, Kaitlyn Nicholson and Aaliyah Bach were all 2-for-3 at the plate.
Linescores:
Turner 15, Edgerton 2
B. Turner…103 47—15 12 0
Edgerton…001 01—2 6 4
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BT, Rose (W) 4.0-1-1-0-3; Champeny 1.0-2-1-1-1-1. E, Gunderson (L) 4.1-12-14-8-3-3; Kjendlie 0.2-0-1-0-1-1.
Leading hitters: BT, Olmstead 2x4, 3 runs, 1 RBI; Davis 2x3, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Pingel 2x4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Reyes 1x3, 1 run, 2 RBI; Meris 2x4, 2 runs; Viens 2x3, 2 runs. 2B: Reyes, Pingel, Zeimet (E), Schorlau (E).
Hononegah 15, R. Jefferson 0
Hononegah..216 6—15 13 0
R.Jefferson.000 0—0 0 4
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): H, Calhoun (W) 2.1-0-0-0-1-5; Nosbisch 1.2-0-0-0-0-3. RJ, Smith (L) 2.2-9-9-2-1-3; Ross 1.1-4-6-6-3-0.
Leading hitters: H, Bennett 2x3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Nicholson 2x3, 3 runs, 1 RBI; A. Bach 2x3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Klikno 1x2, 2 runs, 1 RBI. 2B: A. Bach, Nicholson, Calhoun, Klikno. 3B: Franz (H).