ROCKTON—Anthony Miers could see the writing on the wall.
So when the IHSA announced last week that the prep wrestling season was moving to the summer, it hardly came as a shock to the Hononegah head coach.
“I was pretty realistic about it the entire time,” Miers said. “I really didn’t have any expectations that the season was going to happen. I made sure that if it did, we were prepared and we had things scheduled, but especially with not being able to do open mats, I pretty much knew there was no way they were going to push forward with it.”
He said he believes the move to summer would be good for his squad, which features just one senior.
“I think it’s a good move,” Miers said. “At least it gives us a chance to compete and have a season. It’s way too early to guess what it’s going to be like, but I’d like to think we’ll be in a better position with the virus one way or the other.”
Miers said there were some wrestlers in his program that would continue to seek opportunities to compete.
“I know that we have some kids who are very eager to get back in there,” Miers said. “I know that Rose Cassioppi is one that has never really stopped. The ones who aren’t as well-acquainted with the wrestling world are finding their way around as well, just trying to stacy acvtive. It’s a wild time.”
The competition with other sports in the season is of some concern to Miers, but the idea of a completely lost campaign is of greater worry.
“You’re going to be in there with baseball and track now,” Miers said. “And there might be some other sports that get pushed, which is unfortunate. The reason we have multiple seasons is so kids can expose themselves to as many different things as possible. But it’s a complicated situation, obviously.
The bigger concern is the kids that are kind of in the middle, or new to the sport. With everything being so remote, maybe they will be itching to do something by that time, and wants to maybe try a new sport.”
The Hononegah Kids Club, one of the area’s most popular youth wrestling clubs, has also been limited in its activity.
“There’s the danger there of losing those kids to another sport,” Miers said. “But even at the youth level, those top competitors are going to find a way to wrestle. But with us being unable to use our facilities for the high school program, there’s no way the school can let a kids club come in and use it, so it’s a tough situation.”
Miers will spend his next six months or so trying to figure out ways to improve a program that has struggled with numbers recently.
“This delay is going to give us the opportunity to do things we haven’t done before,” Miers said. “I’m going to watch more FloWrestling, which will give me the chance to implement some of the things I see college wrestlers doing into our program. I’m also going to do a better job of being a social media manager, where I can send out articles and videos that will help kids practice on their own.”
Miers said weight room usage will be another key component to getting ready for the summer season.
“We’re encouraging everyone to lift and getting them on a program,” Miers said. “We want to make sure they are as prepared for the seasona s possible. It’s not common for there to be a hiatus like this, especially for our multi-sport athletes. We can only have 16 people in the weight room at a time, and with all the teams trying to get in there, it’s a tight schedule. But we’ll get in there and get our work in.”