ROCKTON — Hononegah’s tenacious defense bent a little during an exhausting fourth quarter Friday night at Kelsey Field.
But they never broke.
“We were tired; we were on the field a lot this game,” senior linebacker Dylan Sayles said. “But we weren’t going to let anyone beat us.”
Two great late defensive stands, one in the shadow of their goalpost and the other as time elapsed, allowed the 6-0 Indians to celebrate a 14-9 homecoming victory over Belvidere North (5-1) in a showdown for first place in the NIC-10.
It was another rough night for the Hononegah offense, but unlike the previous week’s win over Rockford Boylan, the unit did score a touchdown. A 60-yard bomb from Isaac Whisenand to Bryce Goodwine on the opening drive of the third quarter wiped out a 3-0 deficit. The Blue Thunder had scored on a 38-yard field goal by Aiden Montes on the final play of the first half.
Hononegah’s other score once again came courtesy of the defense. Just one play after the kickoff following Goodwine’s TD, outside linebacker Dylan Seymour scooped up a fumble and returned it 22 yards to the end zone. Goodwine’s PAT made it 14-3 with 10:01 left in the third quarter.
“I loved it,” Seymour said. “That’s my first touchdown in high school. They’re a tough team to play defense against. You have to stay disciplined, particularly against their run game. You have to do your own assignment; you can’t do your own thing. You really have to use your head every play.”
The Indians also got an interception from Caleb Hilliard at the Hononegah 7 later in the quarter, but the offense went three-and-out and the Blue Thunder ended up with great field position. They couldn’t take advantage and Montes missed a 43-yard field goal try.
A fumble by Whisenand gave the Blue Thunder another chance from the Hononegah 25 and a few plays later quarterback Mason Weckler broke off a 21-yard TD run. Belvidere North went for two and a pass fell incomplete, leaving it 14-9 with just 48 seconds left in the quarter.
Belvidere North took over after a punt at its 21 and put together an impressive drive in the fourth quarter with Weckler running effectively against a tiring Hononegah defense. The Blue Thunder even ran the ball into the end zone from the Hononegah 5, but it was negated by a holding penalty.
Sayles made a terrific tackle on the next play and finally, on fourth down-and-12, the visitors used a counter play that came up a yard short at the Hononegah 2 with 2:32 left.
“They’re an awesome ground-and-pound team,” said Sayles, who finished with seven solo tackles and one of his team’s five sacks. “We had a few mistakes, but we called timeout and regrouped. Then we made that big fourth down stop.”
Anyone expecting the Hononegah offense to kill what was left on the clock was disappointed. The Indians even did the Blue Thunder, who were out of timeouts, a favor by throwing an incomplete pass on third down that stopped the clock.
Punter Zach Luker fortunately got off a great punt and Belvidere North got the ball at its 34. The defensive line never gave Weckler a chance, sacking him on three successive plays and allowing the time to run off.
“The defensive line did a great job,” Sayles said. “They got it done.”
Fortunately, the Blue Thunder were a little out of their element in that situation. While they can pass, they don’t seem overly comfortable doing it and it’s certainly not their strength.
“They had run the ball on us and we were having a tough time stopping them,” Defensive Coordinator Marc LaMay said. “That’s a good football team and they’re going to make some noise in the playoffs at 6A. Fortunately we got them behind the sticks and an offense like that, that’s not their forte (having to pass). They’re going to struggle with that.
“Our guys gave me a few more gray hairs, but it was a big win.”
It was the second straight game the defense has produced turnovers and points.
“We talk about that constantly,” LaMay said. “We want to create more turnovers. We really came up with some big plays tonight. You really have to hand it to Dylan Seymour. He didn’t play last year. He came back and he’s been just a warrior for us. He’s played great all season.”
After clearing the students away who had mobbed the field, head coach Brian Zimmerman told his Indians, “You guys sure know how to make a fun Friday night.”
• NOTES: Belvidere North had 14 first downs and 232 yards in offense compared to just six first downs and 132 yards for the Indians. Hononegah had a miserable night running the football with 19 carries for just nine yards. ...The Blue Thunder had the ball for 29:25 while the Indians had it just 11:25. ...Seymour and Goodwine each had eight solo tackles. Aidan Peters had seven solos, four assists and three sacks. ...Honoengah’s sophomores won 38-6.
• FRIDAY’S BOXSCORE: HONONEGAH 14, BELVIDERE NORTH 9.
Belvidere North…………….0 3 6 0 -- 9
Hononegah………………....0 0 14 0 -- 14
SCORING SUMMARY: BN--Montes, 38, field goal. Hono--Goodwine, 60, pass from Whisenand (Goodwine kick). Hoo--Seymour, 22, fumble return (Goodwine kick). BN_Weckler, 21, run (pass failed).
TEAM STATS: First downs--BN 14, Hono 6. Rushing--BN 54-169, Hono 19-9. Passing--BN 63, Hono 123. Passes--BN 10-4-1, Hono 16-8-0. Fumbles--BN 1-1, Hono 1-1. Penalties--BN 3-18, Hono 3-16.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Rushing--BN, Weckler 25-61, Michaels 16-60. Hono, Hale 9-12, Goodwine 1-3. Passing--BN, Weckler 10-4-1, 63. Hono--Whisenand 12-6-0, 101, Warren 4-2-0, 22. Receiving--Wehrle 1-25, Bucher 2-23. Hono, Goodwine 2-71, Emanuel 3-33, D. Sayles 2-17.