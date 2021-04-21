ROSCOE—Hononegah’s softball team faced its first major challenge of the spring Wednesday hosting perennial powerhouse Huntley with Division 1 pitching prospect Briana Bower in the circle.
The Indians’ answer was rather emphatic. Senior Braxton Brown outpitched the 5-foot-10 Mississippi State recruit and Amanda Williams sent the Red Raiders home disappointed by launching a 3-run home run in the fifth inning.
Hononegah won 3-0 at Swanson Stadium.
“You could see our confidence grow inning by inning,” Hononegah head coach Dan Bohn said. “We were facing one of the best pitchers in the state and by the third inning I think we realized we could play with them and by the fifth or sixth we realized we could win this game. This should be a huge confidence builder going forward.”
Brown was lifted in her last start due to control issues, but she was on top of her game this time. She pitched a complete-game six-hitter with two walks and three strikeouts.
“Braxton pitched really well,” Bohn said. “She had them out front all game. Several of the hits they got were grounders into the hole that we couldn’t get to. She did a nice job moving the ball around the strike zone and changing speeds.”
Huntley picked up three hits in the second inning, but the first baserunner was erased trying to steal second. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases, but Brown coaxed a groundout to first baseman Sierra Armstrong to end the inning.
The Indians had their own problems with Bower, who allowed only five hits and struck out seven.
That changed in the fifth inning when Armstrong smacked her first pitch for a base hit to center and Lexi Bach came on to pinch run. Joscelyn Bennett also singled to center, bringing up Amanda Williams.
The sophomore hammered a fastball over the fence in right center.
“I figured she was going to throw me something inside because that’s what my teammates told me she was aiming at on 3-2 pitches,” Williams said. “I put a bat on it and it worked out for me. I knew it was going to be a solid hit, but I didn’t know it was going out.”
Suddenly Brown had a three-run cushion and the Indians were riding high.
“I told them if we can keep it close all it takes is one big swing,” Bohn said. “You could feel when Amanda hit the homer it loosened all the girls up.”
Brown stranded a runner in the sixth and another in the seventh. Shortstop Kendall Johnson made the play of the game with a runner on second. On a ball hit toward the hole she faked a throw to first and was able to catch the runner wandering too far off second.
Williams agreed the game will do wonders for the Indian’s confidence.
“I think it’s all about building chemistry as a team because individually we have a lot of real good players,” she said. “It’s bonding together and using our different skills to play a solid game against quality teams like this. Games like this require something from everyone to win.”
• UP NEXT: The Indians (3-0) host Stillman Valley at 5 p.m. Thursday.
• BOXSCORE: Hononegah 3, Huntley 0
Huntley…...000 000 0—0-6-0
Hononegah..000 030 x—3-5-4
Pitching: Huntley, Bower (6.0 inn., 5 hits, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO). Hononegah, Brown (7.0 inn., 6 hits, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO). W—Brown. L—Bower.
Leading hitters: Huntley, Smith 2x3. Hono, Bennett 1x2, 1 run; A. Williams 1x2, 1 run, 3 RBI; N. Williams 1x2; Sendele 1x3. HR; A. Williams.