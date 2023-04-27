BELOIT—Boys and girls hockey players from Hononegah High School will have the opportunity to lace up their skates and play for the co-op teams fielded by Beloit Memorial High School starting with the 2023-24 school year.
Earlier this week, the Board of Control for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) approved the hockey co-ops for Hononegah and both the Beloit Memorial boys co-op as well as Beloit Memorial’s girls co-op, known as the Rock County Fury.
The news was particularly exciting for the head coaches of both programs.
“I’m excited that adding Hononegah to the co-op will allow guys who’ve played hockey together growing up have the opportunity to do so in high school,” Beloit boys head coach James Hoey said. “I’m hopeful that adding Hononegah to the program will allow us to grow our program and allow us to have a full jayvee team in the future.”
Fury head coach Luke Steurer said both programs will get a needed boost in terms of numbers.
“Our program has been down in numbers for a couple years, adding both schools (Hononegah and Belvidere North) will bring our numbers to around 20 or more which is something we haven’t had since pre-COVID. This last season we had 13 skaters. Now with adding these two schools we have enough to run both jayvee and varsity games with girls getting to play both levels and plenty of ice time. We have four players committed from those areas to playing for Fury this coming season and there are more players that could play if they decide to.”
The process of adding Hononegah took about a year and a half to be approved by the IHSA, the Hononegah School Board, the Beloit School District and the WIAA.
Beloit Athletic Director Jon Dupuis said the co-op has always made sense since many Winnebago County players come up through the ranks of the Beloit Youth Hockey Association. Once in high school their options were to play club hockey in Beloit (for the BYHA Raptors), in Belvidere, Rockford or elsewhere.
This will offer them the high school experience. The boys play in the Big Eight Conference while the girls play in the Badger Conference.
“We have been talking about this for a while,” Dupuis said. “Looking at the numbers and the data and all the kids playing in the Beloit youth organization that do not have a high school team, the co-op is a good alternative. It should obviously increase our numbers and help both programs. We will be able to field jayvee teams. It’s more work for me, but with the coaches advocating for it, I’m happy to see it all come about.”
Hononegah Assistant Athletic Director Andrew Walters said his school won’t have an active role with either program, but supports the concept.
“From the Hononegah standpoint, we did not add another sport, but we added an opportunity for kids to play high school hockey,” Walters said. “The parents of the kids participating will sign a contract to pay 100 percent whatever the cost is.”
Walters said Hononegah athletes can choose to play instead for their current club teams.
“One of the concerns in the past was that Hononegah was affiliated with groups like the Rockford Icemen and our kids were locked into playing for that group,” he said. “This will not do that. If we have kids going into Chicago to play on travel teams they can continue to do that. They don’t have to be a part of the Beloit Memorial program.
“We do have a number of kids who come up playing youth hockey in Beloit and they are familiar with the coaches and players there and will want to take advantage of this.”
Dupuis said the cost can be estimated, but the actual figure isn’t determined until after the seasons and all costs are then tabulated. Whatever the final tabulation, it is divided among the players and the payment is made either by that player’s school district or by the families of the players.
Steurer said there is some confusion because mis-information on the internet stated the co-op teams require a tryout to make their rosters. Both co-op teams are no-cut and there are no tryouts.
The boys co-op includes Beloit Memorial, Turner, Clinton, Brodhead, Parkview and Hononegah.
The Fury co-op includes Beloit Memorial, Turner, Janesville Craig and Parker, Clinton, Milton, Edgerton, Warren, Ill.,, Hononegah and Belvidere North.
“The co-op with Hononegah has been something in the works for quite some time and it is exciting to see it come through, not just for the Fury program but also for the girls that play hockey in those areas,” Steurer said. “This gives those players a great opportunity to continue their hockey careers into high school and not be forced to either play on a boys high school level team or stop playing. It also has a great potential to grow girls’ hockey in those areas when the younger girls see there is somewhere for them to play at the high school age group that is an all-girls team.”