BELOIT—Boys and girls hockey players from Hononegah High School will have the opportunity to lace up their skates and play for the co-op teams fielded by Beloit Memorial High School starting with the 2023-24 school year.

Earlier this week, the Board of Control for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) approved the hockey co-ops for Hononegah and both the Beloit Memorial boys co-op as well as Beloit Memorial’s girls co-op, known as the Rock County Fury.

