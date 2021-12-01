ROCKTON—Hononegah is well-represented on the 2021 All-NIC-10 Boys and Girls Cross Country Teams.
Senior Bailen Estrada and junior Chris Schwuchow were both named to the boys First Team while senior teammate Wesley Waugh earned Special Mention.
Rockford Guilford junior Juan Del Real was named MVP and the Vikings’ Rick Durso was named Coach of the Year. Rockford Boylan received the Sportsmanship Award.
Jorge Pichardo of conference champion Hononegah was named the Coach of the Year for the All-NIC-10 Girls Team. Guilford junior Michelle Gasmund earned MVP. Boylan’s girls also received the Sportsmanship Award.
Hononegah seniors Hailey Henry and Erin Collins, juniors Indigo Sterud and Sam Risley and sophomores Isabelle Molitor and Allyson Niedfeldt were named to the First Team. Hononegah junior Sophie Balsley earned Special Mention.
The entire teams follow:
• BOYS FIRST TEAM: Juan Del Real, Guilford, jr.; Brandon Lawson, Guilford, soph.; Evan Horgan, Belvidere North, jr.; Bailen Estrada, Hononegah, sr.; Brandon Massman, Belvidere North, sr.; Nick Lenzen, Belvidere North, sr.; Landon Bachta, Guilford, fr.; Alex Valerio, Boylan, sr.; Caden McNulty, Belvidere North, sr.; Orlando Hernandez, Belvidere North, jr.; Chris Schwuchow, Hononegah, jr.
BOYS SPECIAL MENTION: Jackson Durso, Guilford, sr.; Zachery Hewett, Boylan, sr.; Nathan Sevey, Guilford, jr.; Jordan Woloszyn, Auburn, jr.; Wesley Waugh, Hononegah, sr.; Luke Smith, Belvidere North, sr.