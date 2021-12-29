CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. — Haley Warren converted five of Hononegah’s nine 3-pointers and tallied 19 points as the Indians bounced Buffalo Grove 58-40 in the Dundee-Crown Holiday Tournament Wednesday morning.
The Indians (14-2) advance to the consolation championship game at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Hononegah never trailed after Warren’s first 3-pointer put them up 5-2. They led 32-21 at the half and 44-31 after three quarters.
Eight Indians scored and three of them had eight points: Geneva Hann, Allyson Niedfeldt and Carly LaMay.
Buffalo Grove (4-10) was led by Grace Veller’s 10 points.
• BROWN DEER 65, BELOIT MEMORIAL 56: The Purple Knights fell to Brown Deer in the finals of the Beloit Memorial Holiday Classic Wednesday evening.
The Knights trailed 32-23 before both teams scored 33 points in the second half.
Beloit Memorial was led by Bre Davis' 20 points. LaNasia DuBois added 16, while Jocelyn Tibbetts finished with 12.
• BOYS HOOPS: BRODHEAD 68, DEERFIELD 55: Brodhead senior Owen Leifker scored his 1,00th career point in a victory over Deerfield Wednesday night.
Leifker finished the game with 18 points, while teammate Josiah Engen led all scorers with 25. Cullen Walker added 11 points as the Cardinals bounced back from an earlier two-point loss to Belleville.
• MARSHALL 52, BELOIT MEMORIAL 49: The Cardinals outlasted the Purple Knights in a low-scoring affair Wednesday afternoon.
Marshall led 30-23 at halftime and held on despite several late charges by the Knights.
Shaq Roman led the Knights with 18 while Nahcere Abdur-Rasheed finished with 10.
Craig Ward led Marshall with 30 points, including a 10-for-11 performance at the free throw line.
• SOUTH BELOIT SWEEPS: The SoBos advanced to the finals of the Eastland Holiday Tournament with wins over Sherrard and Eastland Wednesday.
The SoBos took down Sherrard 52-37 behind 16 points and seven rebounds from freshman Ross Robertson.
In the nightcap, Eastland forced overtime with a buzzer-beating three-pointer, but the SoBos held on in the extra session for a 62-55 win.
Bradley Knepper led the way with 16 along with Blake Ayotte. Robertson added 13, including nine in overtime, adding nine rebounds and six blocks as well.
•WEDNESDAY’S BOXSCORES: Hononegah 58, Buffalo Grove 40.
Hononegah………17 15 12 14 – 58
Buffalo Grove……10 11 10 9 – 40
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts) – Johnston 1 0-0 2, Hann 3 2-4 8, Abney 2 0-0 5, Warren 7 0-0 19, Niedfeldt 3 0-0 8, Carter 1 0-0 2, LaMay 2 3-4 8, Gunnink 3 0-0 6. Totals: 22 5-8 58.
BUFFALO GROVE (fg ft-fta pts) – Theissen 0 2-2 2, McKenna 2 2-2 6, Gilanz 3 0-0 7, Veller 5 0-0 10, Gethner 2 0-0 4, Loverde 2 0-0 5, Sturcke 2 2-4 6.
3-pt. Goals: Hono 9 (Warren 5, Niedfeldt 2, Abney, LaMay), Buffalo Grove 2 (Gilanz, Loverde). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Hono 12, Buffalo Grove 7.
BRODHEAD 68, DEERFIELD 55
Brodhead 29 39--68
Deerfield 24 31--55
BRODHEAD: Saunders 1 0-0 2, Engen 10 4-5 25, Vondra 0 0-2 0, Leifker 7 3-4 18, Walker 4 1-2 11, Boegli 1 0-0 3, Malkow 4 1-2 9. Totals: 27 9-15 68.
DEERFIELD: Lees 3 1-2 7, Fisher 8 1-1 20, Kimmel 1 4-4 6, Dunsin 1 2-2 4, Lasaack 3 3-4 9, M Kimmel 4 0-0 8, Sigursed 0 1-3 1. Totals: 20 12-16 55.
3-pointers: Brodhead 5 (Engen, Leifker, Walker 2, Boegli). Deerfield 3 (Fisher).
BROWN DEER 65, BELOIT MEMORIAL 56
Brown Deer 32 33--65
Beloit 23 33--56
BROWN DEER: Brucks 3 0-4 6, Pacuma 19 3-5 2, Ragiano 2 0-0 4, Grant 7 9-12 24, Niagow 2 0-1 4. Totals: 24 12-22 65.
BELOIT MEMORIAL: Davis 7 2-7 20, Randall 1 3-4 5, Thomas 0 3-4 3, Tibbets 4 1-2 12, Dubois 7 1-2 16. Totals: 19 10-15 56.
3-pointers: Brown Deer 5 (Pacuma 4, Grant), Beloit Memorial 8 (Davis 4, DuBois, Tibbets 3).
MARSHALL 52, BELOIT MEMORIAL 49
Marshall 30 22--52
Beloit 23 26--49
BELOIT: Copper 0 0-1 0, Bland 2 0-2 4, Rasheed 5 0-0 10, Farr 4 0-0 8, Denu 1 0-0 2, Woods 3 0-1 7, Roman 8 1-1 18. Totals: 23 1-5 49.
MARSHALL: Frank 1 0-0 2, Ward 9 10-11 30, Denniston 3 0-0 8, Campos 1 0-0 2, Truschinski 2 6-6 10. Totals: 16 16-17 52.
3-pointers: Beloit 2 (Woods, Roman), Marshall 4 (Ward 2, Denniston 2).