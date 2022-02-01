ROCKTON—Hononegah’s frontrunning Indians looked like they might have a battle on their hands against Rockford Boylan Tuesday night.
As it turned out, not so much.
The Indians improved to 14-0 in NIC-10 action and 24-3 overall by routing the Titans (18-7, 12-3) by a wide 56-26 margin.
Hononegah nearly scored more points in the third quarter than Boylan did in the game. The Indians had 24 points in that quarter alone as they opened up a 47-23 lead. Haley Warren had three treys and 11 of her team-high 17 points in the quarter.
The Indians’ defense was nearly airtight in the second half, holding Boylan to just five points. Hononegah had led just 23-21 at the intermission.
Breacia Carter also had 11 points for the Indians. Sophomore Lily Esparza led Boylan with 12 points.
• BELOIT TURNER 60, WILLIAMS BAY 32: The Trojans dominated Williams Bay in the first half, took a 33-9 lead into halftime and cruised to the win Tuesday night.
10 Trojans cracked the scorebook, with seven of them scoring at least six points. Turner was led by Mariya Babilius, who scored 11 points.
Turner will be back on the court Thursday at Clinton.
• BOYS: SOUTH BELOIT 70, SCHAUMBURG CHRISTIAN 37: The SoBos improved to 19-3 overall and 5-1 in conference play with an easy road win over Schaumburg Christian.
Freshman Ross Robertson had the finest game of his young career, finishing with 29 points, 25 rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Bradley Knepper finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, and Blake Ayotte had 15 points.
Tanner Joiner added 10 for the SoBos. The win was the 100th career victory for coach Matt Stucky.
• BIG FOOT 55, WHITEWATER 35: The Big Foot Chiefs picked up an easy home victory Tuesday, defeating Whitewater by 20.
Big Foot senior Gus Foster nearly outscored the Whippets by himself, finishing with 33 points, while Tyler Wilson added 12.
• WILLIAMS BAY 69, PARKVIEW 49: The Vikings got 22 points from Rusty Klitzman but couldn’t overcome 12 three-pointers from Williams Bay in the loss.
Tuesday’s boxscores
HONONEGAH 56, BOYLAN 26
Rockford Boylan…. 9 12 2 3—26
Hononegah……….13 10 24 9—56
ROCKFORD BOYLAN (fg ft-fta pts)—Schmidt 0 1-3 1, Petalber 2 0-0 6, O. Harter 1 0-0 2, K. Harter 2 0-0 5, Esparza 4 4-4 12. Totals: 9 5-7 26.
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts)—Johnston 1 0-0 3, Ballano 0 2-2 2, Hann 3 0-0 6, Abney 2 0-0 5, Warren 6 0-0 17, Carter 3 2-2 11, LaMay 2 2-4 6, Gunnink 3 0-0 6. Totals: 20 6-8 56.
3-pt. Goals: RB 3 (K. Harter, Petalber 2), Hono 10 (Warren 5, Carter 3, Abney, Johnston). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: RB 12, Hono 11.
TURNER 60, WILLIAMS BAY 32
Williams Bay 9 23—32
Turner 33 27—60
WILLIAMS BAY: Higgins 7 0-0 14, McClenathan 4 0-0 10, Cates 1 0-0 2, Robbins 1 0-0 2, Bronson 1 1-2 4. Totals: 14 1-2 32.
TURNER: Adams 1 0-2 2, Clark 3 2-2 8, Murphy 3 1-3 7, Fobes 1 0-0 3, Martin 2 0-2 6, House 3 0-0 7, Fernandez 3 1-2 8, Babilius 5 0-0 11, Combs 2 2-2 6, Curry 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 7-15 60.
3-pointers: Turner 5 (Babilius, House, Martin 2, Fobes). Williams Bay 3 (McClenathan 2, Bronson).
BIG FOOT 55, WHITEWATER 35
Whitewater 15 20 —35
Big Foot 24 31—55
WHITEWATER: Crowley 1 0-0 2, Wence 3 0-0 8, Aron 5 0-0 11, Brown 2 0-0 4, Boudreu 1 0-0 2, Nixon 1 0-0 3, Nickels 1 3-4 5. Totals: 14 3-4 5.
BIG FOOT: Torrez 2 0-0 4, Penniman 1 0-0 2, Connelly 1 0-0 2, Pruessing 1 0-0 2, Foster 12 5-6 33, Wilson 4 4-6 12. Totals: 21 9-12 55.
3-pointers: Big Foot 4 (Foster 4), Whitewater 4 (Wence 2, Aron, Nixon)
WILLIAMS BAY 69, PARKVIEW 49
Williams Bay 37 32—69
Parkview 25 24—49
WILLIAMS BAY: King 5 0-0 14, Houber 1 0-0 2, Mannelli 8 1-2 17, Randall 5 0-0 15, Robbins 2 3-4 9, Heller 1 0-0 2, McKean 0 0-2 0, Kuiper 2 0-0 5, Valader 2 1-2 5. Totals: 26 5-10 69.
PARKVIEW: Brown 6 0-0 12, Oswald 4 0-1 8, Redman 1 0-0 2, Klitzman 8 3-4 22, Pomplen 1 0-0 2, Butzler 1 0-0 3. Totals: 21 3-5 49.
3-pointers: Williams Bay 12 (King 4, Randall 5, Robbins 2, Kuiper), Parkview 4 (Klitzman 3, Butzler).