ROCKTON—Armed with a bevy of future collegiate athletes who possess a burning desire to get back on the court, the Hononegah volleyball team is eagerly awaiting its spring debut.
The Indians, who began official practice Monday, will take the court for the first time since Nov. 2019 on Monday, March 22 when they play at Rockford Lutheran.
Hononegah is coming off another outstanding season in which they finished 15-3 in conference, with two of the three losses coming to unbeaten Belvidere North. The Indians went on to win an IHSA Class 4A regional title before being eliminated in the sectionals.
Hononegah returns plenty of talent. Middle blocker Emma Schroeder was a first-team All-NIC 10 selection last season as a sophomore, while Lexi Lewis, a Memphis commit, was an honorable mention selection in the middle as well.
Schroeder has already committed to Kent State, giving Libby a pair of Division 1 recruits to mind the middle.
“They are by far the two best middles in the conference,” Libby said. “Those two are excelling at high rates right now. Lexi, she’s a completely different player than she was last year. Better quickness, and more physical at the net. And Emma dislocated her ankle in December 2019, and has worked her butt off in the weight room. She’s stronger and more focused than ever. And the best thing about those two is that all they want to do is keep getting better.”
Libby said that just because those two primarily occupy the middle doesn’t mean they won’t be shifted around.
“I’m a firm believer that you have to put your best players in the best positions to score,” Libby said. “So we could definitely see some situations where you keep one of them on the right side or outside for a rotation. Both of them are very comfortable hitting there. If we’re playing a bigger offensive team, it would only make sense to put them in front of the other team’s best attacker.”
Riley Shores is committed to Aurora University, Olivia Heidel is headed to Michigan Tech and setter Gillian DePauw will play at Morningside.
Outside hitter Jade Hoper looks to have a terrific senior year, while Laina Yurs (Waldorf University commit) will also be counted on to contribute.
Libby said she’s looking forward to the odd season.
“I’m excited that we get the opportunity to play,” Libby said. “This is a really strong senior class for volleyball, and I’m happy those guys get to play together again, and I know they are looking forward to it. I’m also really happy the NIC-10 decided to split into two divisions and have a championship match at the end, because even though there’s no postseason, we’ll have something to shoot for.
“I’m definitely not taking this season lightly, but I also want to have a lot of fun with it. It’s definitely a different feel, but I can’t wait to get started again.”