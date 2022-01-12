ROCKTON—When it mattered most, Hononegah coach Mike Miller wanted the ball in Owen Hart’s hands.
The senior guard reward his coach’s faith by sinking two free throws with 1.5 seconds left in the game to send Hononegah to a 48-46 victory over Belvidere North Wednesday night.
It was the second straight victory for an Indians team that is still learning to play without junior Brandon Beck, who broke his foot in late December.
With the game tied at 46 and nine seconds left on the clock, Miller called for a timeout to set up a play for Hart.
“We were definitely going to put the ball in Owen’s hands there,” Miller said. “We wanted to create a driving lane for him, with Cole Warren spotting up in case a double-team came. We told Owen if he could get in the lane and get somebody off their feet, we were going to win the game, and that’s what happened.”
Indeed, Hart took the inbounds pass just past halfcourt, dribbled to about 17 feet, put up a pump fake, coaxing his defender in the air, drew contact and put up a shot.
He swished the first free throw, then after considering missing it on purpose, nailed the second to account for the final score.
“They had been playing me really tight all game,” Hart said. “So I knew if I put a pump fake up, I could get them in the air. Once I got to the line, I was just thinking about making that first one. I considered missing the second, but I just went ahead and tried to make it.”
The make allowed the Blue Thunder to use their final timeout. They were able to get a clean look from junior guard Ethan Andre, but the ball hit the back of the rim as the buzzer sounded on an Indian win.
Hart said the team is still a work in progress.
“Some guys have really stepped up since Brandon went down,” Hart said. “Chase Kemmet and Adam Steege didn’t get as much playing time when Brandon was out, but they needed to step up and they are doing a great job of it.”
Miller said the team’s had a difficult time finding itself between the Beck injury and some delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve had a lot of different adversities thrown at us,” Miller said. “We had three guys missing tonight because of sickness. These guys found a way tonight. We weren’t at our best, but we grinded it out and did what we had to do to get the win.”
Hononegah held a short lead for the majority of the game. Warren converted a traditional three-point play at the end of the third quarter to give the Indians a 39-37 heading to the fourth.
There, Hononegah held off a charge led by Andre, who finished the game with 18 of his 23 points in the second half.
Hononegah was led by Hart’s 14, while Braydon Savitksi-Lynde chipped in with 13.
“I thought Braydon was really good for us,” Miller said. “We told him and Dominic Commisso (six points) before the game that if they can’t score when they have five or six inches on the guy guarding them, we’re going to score 30 points tonight. They did a really nice job taking advantage of some favorable matchups.”
The Indians will compete in this weekend’s Martin Luther King Jr. Tournament, with the first games beginning Saturday at 1 p.m.
HONONEGAH 48, BELVIDERE NORTH 46
Belvidere North 12 11 14 9—46
Hononegah 14 13 12 9—48
BELVIDERE NORTH: Bucher 1 1-1 4, Winters 2 0-0 4, Horgan 2 0-0 5, Andre 9 0-0 23, Brown 4 1-2 10. Totals: 18 2-3 46.
HONONEGAH: Houi 0 2-4 2, Hart 4 3-3 14, Warren 3 1-1 9, Steege 2 0-0 4, Savitski-Lynde 5 3-4 13, Commisso 2 2-4 6. Totals: 16 11-16 48.
3-pointers: Belvidere North 8 (Andre 5, Bucher, Horgan, Brown), Hononegah 5 (Hart 3, Warren 2).