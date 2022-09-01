ROCKTON—Hononegah’s eight brand new tennis courts were busy Thursday afternoon.
The problem was that on all but two of them the players on both sides of the net were wearing Hononegah’s purple and white.
ROCKTON—Hononegah’s eight brand new tennis courts were busy Thursday afternoon.
The problem was that on all but two of them the players on both sides of the net were wearing Hononegah’s purple and white.
Rockford Jefferson brought just two J-Hawks to Wednesday’s match so the Indians turned it into basically an intrasquad scrimmage.
Fortunately, with 33 players there were plenty of opponents to go around.
“I didn’t cut anyone,” Hononegah head coach Harrison Hearne said. “It’s nice having a full roster, but it creates some challenges, too, trying to do the practices. You can’t give them the personal attention you want. You have to figure out drills and hope they work on them themselves.
“You have to really come up with some creative ways to encourage good stroke structure and other fundamentals.”
Hearne said the Indians have a few hard-core tennis players, another group who take the sport quite seriously and at least half a team of novice players still learning the game.
“We don’t have any programs in this area over the summer,” he said. “That’s something we’d really like to build and with this facility I hope it happens.”
Last season the Indians finished third in the NIC-10 Championships with 45 points, behind Rockford Guilford (52.6) and Rockford Auburn (52).
Hearne is expecting big things from senior Lizzie Schindler, who pushed three-time sectional champion Amy Park of Auburn to three sets in last year’s NIC-10 title match.
Sisters Karlie and Kassidy Anderson also should do well for the Indians who are back in action on Tuesday when they host Harlem for another NIC-10 match.
• GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Beloit Turner smacked 28 kills and had 13 aces as it swept visiting Monroe 3-0 (25-12, 25-9, 25-20).
The Trojans spread the wealth on offense. Nevayah House and Ryleigh Rose each had six kills and Lane Sherrod and Taylor Veins each had five. Cacee Carl, Lizzy DeZwarte and Mikaya Pingle each had three aces and Carl also had 20 assists.
At Williams Bay, Clinton was swept. The hosts won 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-19).
Allie Bell led the Cougars with 13 digs. Jayden Nortier led Clinton in kills with seven while Jenna Gunnink had five assists and Carly Beals and Nortier each had two blocks.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.