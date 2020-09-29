ROCKFORD—In many ways, the fall sports scene of 2020 has been a strange one, full of unfamiliar sights.
A notable exception would be the dominance of the Rockford Auburn tennis team.
The Knights swept visiting Hononegah Tuesday afternoon to remain alone in first place.
The Indians, who have had a solid season, were able to grab just seven combined games in the five varsity matches.
Hononegah’s number one player Mika Menon was shut out by one of the top players in the state, Auburn’s Belen Nevenhoven, who finished second in state last year and would no doubt be a contender for a state title this season, if the tournament is to be held.
Menon said despite the loss, it was a positive experience.
”You can’t get any better unless you are playing people better than you are,” Menon said. “And obviously she’s an amazing player. A match like this shows you where you’ve improved, but also where you need to get better.”
Indeed, Menon said she learned quite a bit Tuesday.
”It showed me that | really need to work on short balls,” Menon said. “And that I need to improve my serve, which is hard for me. I was happy with how I hit my groundstrokes.”
Menon, a senior, said she’s been pleased with how this season is gone.
”I think we’re all super grateful to even have a season,” Menon said. “Everything feels normal once you step out on the court. The only thing I would change is if there could be a state tournament, which it doesn’t sound like there will be.”
Hononegah’s No. 1 doubles team of Karlie Anderson and Lizzie Schindler grabbed two of Hononegah’s games in the meet, and said they enjoyed the stiff competition.
”We were both really excited about it coming in,” Schindler said. “It’s just fun to play against people who are that good. It’s fun to just watch them, honestly.”
Anderson said the duo improved as the match went on.
”Early in the match, we weren’t communicating very well,” Anderson said. “They would hit the ball right between us, and we just weren’t talking. But we started to do a lot better as the match wore on.”
Hononegah coach Harrison Hearne said ultimately the team will benefit from Tuesday’s loss.
”I just wanted to see the kids compete and see how they reacted in matches like this,” Hearne said. “We are a good team going against a great team. They were sixth in the state last year, and looking to do better than that this year. I was happy with the team overall. I thought we fought hard. The score are what they are, but we had some shots we missed to close a few games. It’s hard not to get mesmerized by the Auburn girls.”
Hearne said this season has exceeded his expectations in several ways.
”I honestly can’t believe we made it this far,” Hearne said. “There were things that I could’ve done at the start of the year, like order new uniforms, that I didn’t do because I figured we’d get shut down. It’s just been nice to be a part of these gals’ lives and letting them get back to some kind of normalcy. To see how much they enjoy being around each other is so much fun. We did a lot of things different this year, with the emphasis on making it fun, and I think it’s worked out.”