ROCKTON — There was no raucous celebration. No dogpile at the pitcher's mound. No tears of joy flowed from the faces of the Hononegah baseball team members.
It was, to them, just another victory.
The Indians dismantled Rockford Guilford 7-0 Monday afternoon at Weber Field to win their first IHSA Class 4A regional title since 2014.
Hononegah will take on Lake Zurich, which upset top-seeded Algonquin Jacobs, on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Lake Zurich High School.
If the Indians win Wednesday, they would host the sectional final Friday afternoon.
Hononegah coach Matt Simpson was glad to see his players not overreact to the victory.
"As a coach, I appreciated that," Simpson said. "We didn't have a big dogpile anywhere, but we're going to have a really big dogpile on Friday when we make school history here. These kids are a confident group that play with a, well, they would call it swag. They have a chip on their shoulder and they think they're pretty good, and they deserve to think that way."
The Indians once again used a strong pitching performance to support an offense that has put up some of the best numbers in program history. Tuesday, it was southpaw Ryan Anderson doing the work on the mound, throwing 4 2-3 scoreless frames before being removed by Simpson so he would be available to throw with no limitations in a potential sectional final Friday.
"I felt some pressure, but mostly I just wanted to go out and win it for our seniors," Anderson said. "They had their season taken away from them last year, and we all wanted to get this done for them."
Simpson said Anderson, along with relievers Scott Porter and Bowen Smith, did a fine job keeping the Guilford lineup in control.
"We don't have a Tyler Statler, a Donovin Sims or a Jack Granath type that are just great pitchers from our past," Simpson said. "But we have a bunch of hungry guys that are going to go out there and compete on the mound. We are good enough defensively that, with our offense playing the way it is, the pitching is more than good enough."
After being stymied the first three innings, the Indians got started in a big way in the fourth in a typical small-ball, everyone-contributes fashion that has epitomized the team's style this season.
Noah Goddard led off the inning with a single, and pinch runner Grant Preston advanced to second on a single by Dylan Sayles. A grounder to short by Gabe Roessler moved the runners up 90 feet.
Matt Anderson then grounded back to the pitcher, who in the midst of trying to throw out a streaking Preston lost his footing and threw the ball away for the game's first run.
After Porter was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Ryan Anderson aided his own cause with a two-run single to make it 3-0.
Ryan Whitledge was hit by a pitch, Bryce Goodwine walked to force in a run and a wild pitch scored another. The rout was on, and the Indians cruised.
"That's been our mentality all season long, that everybody finds a way to keep it going," Goddard said. "We try to score five every inning, but that's not always going to happen. We have a lot of confidence, but we know the job isn't done yet."
Monday's linescore
Guilford 000 000 0--0
Hononegah 000 700 0--7
WP-Anderson (4.2 IP, 0 R)
Leading hitters: B. Sayles 2x4; Goddard 1x3, R, RBI; R. Anderson 1x3, 2 RBI.