MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.—The Hononegah Indians not only won a game without hitting a three-pointer.
They won a regional title.
For a program primarily known for its long-range prowess, the Indians were forced to turn to other measures to turn away Auburn 35-33 in Thursday’s IHSA Class 4A regional title game.
As evidenced by the final score, defense was one of those measures. The Indians held Brooklyn Gray, one of the NIC-10 Conference’s premier players, to 14 points, and the rest of the Knights to just 19.
They won without the presence of Emma Clark, the team’s second-leading scorer who who missed all but five games. They won with leading scorer Haley Warren, face-guarded all evening, held scoreless.
Improbable? To say the least.
“Had you told me we’d have won a regional after going 0-for-11 in three-pointers, I’d have said you were nuts,” Hononegah coach Jason Brunke said with a laugh. “But Auburn had a great plan against us. They just weren’t going to give Haley looks, and when she did get a couple, she was kind of rushed. Everybody else really stepped up and got it done.”
Primary among those was point guard Carly LaMay, who was simply outstanding. LaMay entered the playoffs averaging six points per game. After scoring 17 against Harlem in the regional semis, LaMay was the only Indian in double figures with 15 Thursday night.
When it mattered most, it was LaMay, a senior heading to Rock Valley next season, who made the plays.
With the Indians trailing 30-29 with 3:50 to play, LaMay’s strong move to the bucket gave her team the lead. She had a beautiful dish to Kamryn Abney for a bucket to put the Indians up 33-30.
After Auburn tied the game with a trey, LaMay’s bullied her way to the bucket for what would be the game’s final basket with 1:30 to play.
Hononegah (30-3) forced an Auburn turnover but eventually gave it back to the Knights. The game came down to Auburn inbounding the ball under their own basket with 1.9 seconds to play.
The ball went to Gray, who was forced to shoot an off-balanced 17-footer. It clanged off the rim and set off an Indians celebration.
LaMay said with the treys not going down, she knew the onus was on her to make plays.
“At halftime, with the way they were defending us, I knew I was going to have to take it to the basket and either finish or get other people involved,” LaMay said. “This is just a great feeling. We didn’t get the chance to compete last year, so I’m so happy we got it done this year.”
The game was a grinder from the start, with the Indians holding leads of 5-4 after the first quarter and 18-16 at halftime. Hononegah entered the fourth quarter leading 27-25 and gutted its way through thanks in some part to excellent performances off the bench by Kamryn Abney (seven points) and Geneva Hann, who scored six points and did a terrific job on the boards.
“Those two were unbelievable for us,” Brunke said. “All year long, you can go up and down our roster, and we’ve had different players contribute. Tonight, it was those two who came off the bench and made a real difference for us.”
• UP NEXT: The Indians advance to take on South Elgin Tuesday in DeKalb at 6 p.m. in the sectional semifinals.
• BOXSCORE: HONONEGAH 35, AUBURN 33
Auburn 4 12 9 8—33
Hononegah 5 13 9 8—35
AUBURN: Longstreet 3 0-0 8, Gray 6 0-1 14, Hanserd 1 0-0 2, Rogers 1 0-0 2, Evans 2 0-0 6, Taylor 0 2-2 2. Totals: 13 2-3 33.
HONONEGAH: Johnston 1 0-0 2, Hann 2 2-2 6, Abney 3 1-1 7, Carter 1 1-2 3, LaMay 7 3-3 17, Gunnink 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 7-8 35.
3-pointers: Hononegah 0, Auburn 5 (Longstreet, Gray 2, Evans 2)