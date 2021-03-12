ROCKTON— The Hononegah Indians left their short, strange season with a sweet memory.
The Indians won their season finale Friday night against Auburn, defeating the Knights 55-45 victory.
Hononegah dealt with a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, a two-week shutdown due to the virus, and a few heartbreaking losses.
They came out the other side with 6-2 record. Their two losses came to NIC-10 champion Rockford East after they couldn't hold on to a 20-point lead, and a double-overtime heartbreaker to Jefferson.
"I'm really proud of our guys," Hononegah coach Mike Miller said. "A lot was thrown at them. The entire off-season it was 'We're playing, we're not playing. Oh, the season starts tomorrow.' And then we got shut down, and had all kinds of roster turnover and a few tough losses. Anything that was thrown at these guys, they responded in terrific fashion. I'm just amazed at what they were able to accomplish. We played really good basketball."
The Indians particularly excelled on the defensive end, holding the Knights to just four points in the second quarter as the Indians turned a one-point deficit into a 27-16 halftime lead that they wouldn't relinquish in the second half.
"We played good defense tonight, and we've played good defense all season," Miller said. "I thought we rebounded really well tonight. And Gabe Roesller has had a tremendous year. He led us in scoring, assists, steals, shot 47 percent from three-point land, and was second on the team in rebounding. He really keyed our defense all year long. His season was as good or better as anyone we've had in recent times."
Miller said he was appreciative of the time the team had together.
"It was great for us to get to have a season," Miller said. "Just having eight games for Owen Hart to play a different role where he's handling the ball a lot and taking leadership. Braydon Savitsky-Lynde was a natural leader and did great things on the boards. Dom Commissio had a great year and figured out he could do things at the varsity level, and Brandon Beck is as good of a shooter as there is in the area. To have all those guys get that experience gives them a tremendous jump start into next year."
Roessler, one of just three seniors on the team, said he'll carry positive memories of his final year.
"You've always got to carry a positive outlook," Roessler said. "But also, this was definitely a what-if season for us. We were really close to being undefeated, and if this was a full season, looking to compete in the regionals and sectionals would have been great. But overall, even though I'm going to be playing baseball in college, basketball's the most fun sport, and I'm glad I got to go out there one last time and play."
