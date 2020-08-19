ROCKTON — Armed with two of the top swimmers in the NIC-10 and a talented surrounding cast, the Hononegah girls swimming team is hoping to challenge rival Boylan for NIC-10 supremacy this fall.
The Indians received an outstanding freshman season from Gracie Colvin, who qualified for the IHSA State Swimming Meet in the 100-backstroke. Senior Elena Kitzman was the NIC-10 champion in the 100-butterfly and finished third in the 200-individual medley.
The Indians finished second in the conference to the Titans last season, and coach Brian McGuire believes the team has a chance to win the crown...that is, if a champion is to be named.
