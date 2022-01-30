BELOIT — Cale Miles and Vito Skominas both captured individual first places and were on a pair of first-place relays to lead Hononegah to the title in the Battle of the Rock at the Richard Vogel Natatorium at Beloit Memorial on Saturday.
Miles won the 100-yard butterfly in 57.04 seconds and teamed with Owen West, Skominas and David Cass to win the 200-yard medley relay (1:44.61). Miles was also second in the 200 IM (2:06.00) and was a member of the runnerup 400 free relay with West, Cass and Jack Kitzman (3:25.74).
Skominas won the 100 breaststroke (1:02.79) and was a member of the first-place 200 free relay with Cass, Hayden Blankenship and Kitzman (1:34.25). He was also third in the 200 freestyle (1:56.97).
Hononegah got seconds from Kitzman in the 100 free (49.82) and Logan Johnson in the 500 free (5:33.87), thirds from West in the 100 back (58.77) and Blankenship in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.36), fourths from Joe Lengjak in the 100 butterfly (1:04.02) and Austin Anderson in the 500 free (5:37.13), fifths from West in the 200 IM (2:15.09), Cass Davis in the 100 free (51.20), Lengjak in the 500 free (5:38.91) and Kitzman in the 50 free (22.85).
Beloit got a second place from Ben Sill in the 100 butterfly (59.47). The 200 free relay team of Eli Miller, Aidan Donovan, Sill and Charlie Ziemba was fourth (1:36.46) and the same quartet took fifth in the 400 free relay (3:34.66).
Ziemba was fourth in the 200 free (1:58.31). Donovan was third in the 100 butterfly (1:00.32) and fourth in the 200 IM. Aidan Greelee was fifth in the 100 back (1:02.42).
• FRIDAY DUAL: Beloit hosted powerful Madison Memorial on Friday night and fell 133-37.
The top highlight for the Purple Tide was Donivan tying for first place in the 50 free in 24.06 seconds. Sill was third in the 500 free (5:39.94) and Eli Miller was third in the 100 butterfly (1:01.00).